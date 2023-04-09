The municipality of Líbano, in the north of Tolima, is on alert for a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano. However, the area’s Fire Department is in a precarious situation, since it does not have powerful vehicles to deal with an emergency, especially in the rural area where the Lagunilla and Recio rivers descend.

The commander of the Lebanese Fire Department, Henry Murillo, revealed that they urgently need 4X4 trucks to be able to access rural areas and attend to possible emergencies. In addition, they request equipment in general, personal protection elements and masks for dangerous maneuvers with toxic gases that could emanate from the volcano.

“We have uncovered roads with landslides due to winter, and we urgently need 4X4 trucks to go to rural areas that could be affected by an eruption,” said Henry Murillo, commander of the Fire Department.

In addition, the commander of the Lebanese Fire Department added that this municipality, with 45,000 inhabitants, only has an 800-gallon tanker to put out fires, and another model 54 machine, which is an old and obsolete vehicle. They also lack a communications system with a repeater antenna to cover the rural area.

Líbano has more than 10 villages on the banks of the Lagunilla and Recio rivers, where more than 120 families live. However, some of these villages do not want to evacuate despite the imminent danger.

In the same way, this is a town of old houses built of wood, and a fire extinguishing machine with greater capacity and power is needed, since sometimes there are large fires, such as the one that occurred in 2018 in a gunpowder factory that left 4 dead. .

Even: “In the year 99 another conflagration consumed an entire block of the commercial area in the downtown area”, recalled Henry Murillo.

The municipality of Líbano provides aid to the neighboring towns of Villahermosa and Murillo, which further justifies the improvement of the conditions of the Fire Department in the area.

Currently, the municipality of Líbano has 42 firefighters, but operationally there are 25 left to deal with emergencies that occur daily. They also do not have a basic ambulance to transport patients and special essential equipment to rescue people in difficult conditions, as well as equipment for structures with difficult access and that may collapse.

Therefore, Henry Murillo affirms that a municipality with so much commercial and tourist development in Tolima should be well equipped in terms of attention to fires and large-calibre emergencies, “Well, let’s not forget that we live next to a volcano that today has high seismicity and remains on orange alert,” he added.