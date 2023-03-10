With a goal from the winger Junior Hernández, Deportes Tolima beat Junior this Thursday 1-0 in Ibagué, qualifying for the group stage of the South American Cup in one of the Colombian team keys.

Quicker than expected, the Tolimenses achieved the advantage through a powerful left-footed shot from Hernández, which left the Uruguayan goalkeeper with no option Sebastián Viera, who saw his bow fall after 7 minutes of a game stuck and at times slow.

Those led by Hernan Torres They managed to erase the bad results of the local league from their minds and mounted a winning strategy based on Juan David Ríos, the Venezuelan Eduardo Sosa, the Uruguayan Facundo Boné and Hernández.

Junior, on the other hand, was experiencing moments of anxiety and could not find the wisdom of Juan Fernando Quintero, Carlos Bacca or Luis Sandoval.

Vinotinto y Oro was able to increase the advantage but Viera saved a shot from defender Julián Quiñones, who goes on the attack whenever he can.

Needed to improve the panorama the technician Arturo Reyes sent the Venezuelan “Luis ‘Cariaco’ González and Didier Moreno to the field, movements that did not give him much results because Deportes Tolima controlled all the opponent’s attempts.

Junior Neither could he equalize through Quintero’s free kick collections, a specialist, who this time did not manage to put it in the rival goal. ‘Cariaco’ Gonzalez he had the clearest opportunity for his team but goalkeeper William Cuesta closed the goal with a good save.

The final part was dominated in many passages by Junior which, however, could not translate into goals sometimes because of Cuesta’s cover and other times because their forwards were not accurate.

Between attempts and regrets Junior time ran out and this result leaves him out of the South American Cup and the departure of the coach Reyes who has not managed to synchronize the team that has luminaries but who have not been able to shine together is aired.

In the Colombian league, Tiburón is fifteenth with six units, the product of one win, three draws and two losses.