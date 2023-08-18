Home » toll collection does not convince users – breaking latest news
For a few weeks parking fee has been charged.

The collection of tolls to enter-exit and make use of the parking lot, at the Ciudad de Catamayo airport, causes discomfort in travelers and drivers who offer the transport service to this air terminal.

On July 27, 2023, at the Catamayo City Airport, the payment of a fee for entering and parking the vehicles began.

Some users explained to Diario Crónica that “the prices are exaggerated compared to other cities like Guayaquil, Quito and Cuenca.”

Luis David Aguilar, owner of a van, said that he usually transports clients who arrive at the airport or leave for other cities.

However, “last week I had to pay a ticket.” The cost was USD 3 per hour, and when exceeding five minutes, an additional cost.

“In my case, I had to pay USD 4 for spending an hour and 10 minutes. It is an exaggeration, I was just at the Guayaquil airport and, when I entered my vehicle for half an hour, I did not pay anything ”, he pointed out.

Situation

The costs of the rates are established: cars and trucks: USD 1.00.
Cooperatives or company vans: USD 2.00. Buses or buses: USD 3.00.

Other users and carriers have the same discomfort. Jaime Arturo González belongs to a transport company that covers the Loja-airport route and vice versa.

For 40 years, when the air terminal was called “Camilo Ponce Enríquez”, it has been dedicated to the activity.

However, he noted that, three weeks ago, they began to collect the toll.

Backing out

See also  HC "feels" number one and marks Santi Peña's agenda

The carrier said that for the monthly rent, to make use of the parking lot, they wanted to charge them USD 160 for each truck. “It is an exaggerated amount. We are not at the airport all day, just one hour in the morning and another in the afternoon”.

Therefore, like the other partners, they chose not to accept, and only cancel the hourly rate.

“At the Cuenca airport, for example, they give a 15-minute grace period and at the Catamayo airport, five minutes,” emphasized Jaime González.

Other users also show their concern and ask the authorities to provide a solution to this problem. (YO)

GIVEN

In the parking area, drivers cancel:

Cars and trucks: USD 1.00
Cooperatives or company vans: USD 2.00
Busetas o buses: USD 3,00

