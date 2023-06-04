Toll rate freeze could unleash a barrage of lawsuits: Attorney General’s Office

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has expressed its concern and has set off the alarms in the face of the imminent rain of lawsuits that could be triggered by the decision not to increase the toll rates by the National Institute of Roads (INVIAS) and the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI). This measure, taken by the National Government through Decree 0050 of January 15, 2023, puts multiple road transport infrastructure projects in the country at risk.

The Public Ministry shares the financial analyzes carried out by FEDESARROLLO, which indicate that the lack of tariff adjustment, which for this year was stipulated at 13 percent, will generate a loss of one billion pesos for concessionaires in 2023. In addition, it is It foresees a fiscal deficit that could lead the State and all Colombians to cover these additional resources, reaching a figure close to $13.8 trillion by the year 2040.

Faced with this situation of uncertainty, the First Delegate Attorney for Public Function Surveillance has requested INVIAS and ANI to explain the contingency plans they have adopted to guarantee the economic balance of the affected contracts.

Likewise, the control entity has requested information from the ANI on the steps taken to ensure the contribution of resources corresponding to the Contingency Fund of State Entities. Failure to comply with these steps could put the agency’s liquidity at risk.

With these preventive actions, the Public Ministry seeks to safeguard the development of road infrastructure in the country and avoid large demands that would ultimately fall on taxpayers.

The lack of increase in toll rates has created a challenging scenario for concessionaires and agencies in charge of road infrastructure, who face financial difficulties that could hinder the execution of important projects for the development of the country.