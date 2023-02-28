news-txt”>

Since the rumor of his arrival in Bari has spread, the Tom Cruise mania has taken place in the city. To see it, however, you will need to look up, since the actor will be engaged in some scenes in flight with a spectacular landing, probably on an aircraft carrier, in perfect Ethan Hunt style.

In fact, the American star is busy shooting a part of the eighth chapter of Mission Impossible, which this time would also see him in the role of producer. Today at Bari airport Tom Cruise was seen boarding one of the three military helicopters used in filming and took off for a top secret destination.

There are already some fans waiting for him in the place where he is said to be staying, the hotel delle Nazioni on the waterfront of the Apulian capital. Outside the structure you can see two large-engined BMWs with English license plates and right-hand drive and a Mercedes van with tinted windows parked not far from the entrance. The Apulia film commission is not involved in the organization of the shooting, but expresses satisfaction with the fact that the American production has chosen Puglia which “confirms itself as a region where there is everything needed for great cinema”.