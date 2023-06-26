Tom Cruise arrived in Abu Dhabi for the premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

The scenes shot at the Midfield terminal required 21 days of preparation.

Actor Tom Cruise arrived today at the Midfield Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport, where parts of the film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” were shot, on the occasion of the Middle East regional premiere of the film scheduled for tomorrow overnight at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental hotel, in the Emirati capital.

The protagonist of the long-awaited seventh installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise arrived on the first flight of the new terminal, whose iconic structure was decorated to recognize his role in the film, since one of the most technically complex action scenes was shot on the 315-meter roof of the building, the official news agency, WAM, reported.

To celebrate the film’s release, Tom Cruise unveiled a custom “Mission: Impossible” livery on an Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which as the film’s official airline will now carry the film’s branding on this aircraft when flying to destinations of all the world.

Audiences will be able to see inside the terminal when the film opens in theaters on July 13, 2023, although “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” also features purpose-built airport sets, including an Etihad First Class Lounge, as well as scenes set in the Liwa desert.

The acting executive director of Abu Dhabi Airports, Elena Sorlini, was delighted “to welcome Tom Cruise, the cast and crew” to the film and proud of the Emirati role in the film that represents a contribution to the country “as destination that attracts talents from all over the world.

“The scenes shown in the film are a testament to the architecture, scale and design of the iconic Midfield Terminal, which draws inspiration from Abu Dhabi’s cultural elements,” added Sorlini.

Etihad Aviation Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves said that partnering with “Mission: Impossible is a great testament to destination Abu Dhabi and what it can offer (…) and showcasing the unique attractions of the emirate, our new airport and Etihad in the film”.

The scenes shot at the Midfield Terminal required 21 days of preparation, seven days of production shooting and involved 762 cast members, crew and vendors.

This is the second “Mission: Impossible” film to be shot in Abu Dhabi, as a HALO skydiving scene was shot in the emirate in 2018 with the help of the UAE military, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and twofour54.

