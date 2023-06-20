Tom Cruise, ‘I fight for theaters with my films’ – Lazio

World preview in Rome for the new chapter of the saga

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 19 – “I make films for the big screen, I love the sense of community that one experiences in cinemas. People of different cultures and experiences join the cinema to experience it together. It is something I grew up with, who inspired me to dream and pushed me to travel”. Says Tom Cruise, at Trinità dei Monti, on one of the two Roman red carpets (the other is at the Conciliazione Auditorium) for the world premiere of one of the most anticipated films of the season, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 by Christopher McQuarrie, seventh adventure (arriving in Italian cinemas on July 12 with Eagle Pictures) for secret agent Ethan Hunt.



In the cast with him between returns and new entries Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga and Cary Elwes, many of which present in the capital, in a day that ends with an evening after party on the Caffarelli Terrace.



“As a child my dream was to make films and travel the world, not as a tourist, but to immerse myself and get to know different cultures deeply. And by seeing my films I think I have succeeded. I have realized the dream and the privilege of entertaining, something I’ve never taken for granted. My passion for movies reflects my passion for creating entertainment. I fight for theaters, because they bring these experiences to everyone.” In Dead Reckoning, Ethan Hunt and his team must find a very dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Among allies and enemies there are Grace (Atwell), colleague Ilsa (Ferguson, already present in two other films of the saga), the ‘White Widow’ (Kirby) and Paris (Klementieff). The filming of Dead Reckoning – Part 1, which cost 290 million dollars (the previous six films grossed around 3 billion and 600 million dollars worldwide) was repeatedly interrupted due to Covid, which led to the lengthening of the production on three years. (HANDLE).



