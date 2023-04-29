Tom Ford revolution. Estée Lauder Group Announces New CEO and Creative Director

A few days from the latest collection signed by the founder, the brand Tom Ford is ready to move on. The Estée Lauder Companieswhich owns the brand, has announced the appointments of Guillaume Jesel to president and CEO of the brand while Peter Hawkings is the new creative director. The charges will be effective upon closing of the acquisition today. Last November the American group, already owner of brands such as Clinique, The sea e Avedaformalized the signing of the acquisition agreement, for 2.8 billion dollars (almost 2.7 billion euros), of the Tom Ford brand, of which he had been a partner for some time.

Il Zegna groupwhich has owned the Tom Ford menswear license since 2006 and which has long-term management of the entire fashion business, will announce in July a CEO for the fashion division who will take office in the third quarter of 2023. The Zegna group manages men’s and women’s prêt-à-porter, accessories, underwear, jewellery, childrenswear, textiles and homewear under the Tom Ford brand. “These leaders – reads a note – will work together to guarantee a coherent and cohesive image in all products, in brand communication and in retail sales”.

The news does not end here, Marcolin Group, a licensee of Tom Ford eyewear since 2005, today entered into a long-term licensing agreement with The Estée Lauder Companies for Tom Ford eyewear. “The agreement is a significant extension of the license agreement with Tom Ford. The new licensing agreement is perpetual against the payment by Marcolin of 250 million dollars (approximately 226 million euros, ndr) to Tom Ford, which is now owned by ELC. The financing of the operation took place through the use of available cash, together with a capital increase, by the Marcolin shareholders, equal to 75 million euros.”, communicates the Venetian eyewear player.

ELC today acquired the Tom Ford brand in a transformational deal establishing the company as the sole owner of the brand and all of its intellectual property. “ELC’s brand management and new leaders announced today, and through its licensing with Zegna Group for fashion and accessories, and Marcolin Group for eyewear, ensures continuity and enables the further evolution of the Tom Ford brand as one of the preeminent global luxury brands of the twenty-first century. The Zegna Group has acquired the assets of the Tom Ford fashion business (“Tom Ford Fashion”) necessary to fulfill its obligations as a licensee of ELC,” the statement reads.

Guillaume Jesel headed Tom Ford Beauty for nearly ten years working closely with Ford. Similarly, Hawkings has supported the Texan designer since his tenure as creative director of Gucci.

Tom Ford e Dominic DeSole they will continue to advise on the brand through the end of 2023. “I couldn’t be happier with The Estée Lauder Companies’ acquisition of the Tom Ford brand. The team has been a great partner and Guillaume is an outstanding leader, with not only a strong commercial understanding of beauty but also a great understanding of fashion,” said Tom Ford. At the same time, the Texan designer is already ready to return to the cinematographic field.

“Following the sale of the Tom Ford brand, Tom Ford will focus on film projects in development through his production company. Fare to Black“, reads a release from the production company that also made Ford’s first two films ‘A single man’ of 2009 and ‘Nocturnal Animals’ of 2016.

“In Peter Hawkings the brand has found the perfect creative director – said Tom Ford. – Peter started working with me 25 years ago as a menswear design assistant at Gucci and quickly worked his way up to senior menswear designer at the company when he left to join me at the Tom Ford brand. Since the creation of Tom Ford menswear, Peter has been instrumental in the success of the brand”.

The Texan designer unveiled two days makes his latest collection for the Tom Ford brand with a video that celebrates the archive, through the re-edition of his favorite looks from the last 13 years of activity. The video, shared on the brand’s website and social channels, was shot by the famous photographer Stephen Klein and features supermodels of the caliber of Amber Valletta, Karen Elson, Caroline Trentino, Joan Smalls e Karlie Kloss. The designer appears in the guise of a stage manager intent on managing his models who parade inside maxi showcases. Among the dresses of the ‘Archive’ collection for autumn/winter 2023-24 we recognize the white one worn by Gwyneth Paltrow during the 2012 Oscar night, the sequined jersey minidress chosen by Beyoncé on the occasion of ‘Mrs. Carter World Tour’, up to the look made up of the fuchsia chromed metal bustier and matching skirt sported by Zendaya sul red carpet dei Critics Choice Awards del 2020.