Tom Jones, a story of love and intrigue in Northern Ireland on Sky and streaming NOW

Northern Ireland is the stage of a love story perhaps impossible, certainly complicated, probably inevitable. Two young people from different social backgrounds who fall in love and find themselves fighting against their families’ ill will. Love may not be enough if the entire London high society has a hand in it. Tom Jones, the new ITV miniseries, based on what is considered one of the first English novels in history, The History of Tom Jones, a Foundlingby Henry Fielding, from 1749, is coming up Sky e in streaming on NOW from Saturday 30 September.

Abandoned as an infant and adopted by country gentleman Squire Allworthy (James Fleet), Tom (Solly McLeod) becomes a wonderful boy, kind and much appreciated by the female gender. But despite everything, his humble origins continue to influence his life and when he falls in love with the rich heiress Sophia Western (Sophie Wilde), has to face the refusal of the two families to their union. When, after a series of adventures, the two boys end up in London, they will have to face the oddities and intrigues of London’s high society, and Sophia will begin to wonder if she really can trust Tom.

Guida il cast Solly McLeod (Outlander), together with Sophie Wilde (The Portable Door), with them Janine Duvitski (Benidorm), Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street) e James Fleet (Bridgerton).

An ITV series.

TOM JONES | From 30 September on Sky and streaming on NOW

Now you can watch Sky cinema in streaming!

Iscriviti a NOW – Click here and discover all the active offers