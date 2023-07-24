Tomáš Dvořák: Discussing cancer with Dušek was a professional failure | Comments | .a week

Dušek is not a problem, Dušek is a symptom. If we take a step back, stop focusing on his person and look at the context in which the nonsense was uttered, we will discover some unpleasant truths about the state of society, medicine and journalism. Let’s go step by step:

the state of the company

We live in an unprecedented time, in the information age. Thanks to the tremendous progress of science and technology, thanks to being online, we are bombarded with a tsunami of information every day, and even the smartest of us do not have the ability to absorb and understand it all. The common man is so overwhelmed with information that he has no capacity to understand complex problems, including diseases and their origins and manifestations. And so, when something happens to him, he looks for an explanation that he can understand.

And this search for simple answers to complex questions drives part of society into the hands of charlatans. Dušek is a charlatan. Charismatic, eloquent, but still a charlatan. And as long as it only forces people to think, to reflect on their life values, return to nature and peace of mind, everything is fine. But the moment he starts selling false hope to people for hundreds of crowns, opinions that are directly contrary to scientific knowledge, and when he gives relevance to other snake oil salesmen, dangerous charlatans and misinformers, then it becomes a problem.

After that, he actively participates in the dumbing down of society and the growing distrust of real, evidence-based medicine. And it’s not just medicine. More and more people believe in bizarre conspiracies that go against physics, chemistry, biology… And such Duškés have a huge share in this, because they erode the trust even of people who are otherwise quite “normal”.

state of medicine

Conventional medicine works. Unlike crystals, energies or homeopathics. We see it everyday. The results of medicine and its progress over the last hundred years are practically at the level of miracles. Today, the vast majority of diseases do not threaten our lives, even completely insane injuries do not have to mean the end, and we can transplant most organs, including the heart. Like… wow.

Unfortunately, conventional medicine is at the same time so focused on facts and tests that it forgets to treat the person and only treats the disease. At the same time, we have known for a long time that mental well-being can strongly influence the onset or course of a disease, that a properly administered placebo can have the power of a real drug, but we have tabooed psychologists and psychiatrists for so long that people started going to heal their anxiety and stress to ointment makers and “witches”.

Which would still be fine – if these charlatans only devoted themselves to mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle and didn’t sell similar nonsense at the same time as Duško’s. I want to believe that medicine will realize its limit, and the next generation of practitioners will be able to establish a relationship with patients, motivate them and encourage them. Just like charlatans do today, to whom people run away from medicine because they simply do not understand it and find it impersonal.

the state of journalism

I write about this all the time and unfortunately I will write for a long time. Journalists in pursuit of readership resigned from the service of the company. They do not realize or willfully ignore their responsibility towards society. Instead of contributing to growing awareness, they stir up emotions, pit people against anything and anyone, and contribute tremendously to the spread of nonsense in the information space.

The “here’s your bullshit and take a stand” style of journalism is totally toxic and we’ll be very surprised where it leads in the future. For every expert today, there is an oven whom the media willingly invites to give his “contrary opinion” and the reader feels balanced. The result of this was, for example, a program on CRo, where the renowned astrophysicist Grygar and the web operator discussed the flat earth. Bizarre…

And just as I won’t ask the tractor driver Lojza from Horní žóli about dark matter in the universe, I won’t ask the actor and esotericist about the origin of cancer. We know how cancer arises. And no, it’s not because one “doesn’t want to live.” Can a person increase the risk of developing? Yes. Does this mean that every person with whom it broke out is responsible for it? Absolutely no. If Spotted wanted to talk about this, he should have invited an oncologist. The result is also his professional failure.

What to end it with? Probably such a general wish that we don’t reject science because we don’t like what it tells us or how it tells us (since science works regardless of what we think about it). To understand the limits of medicine and the limits of healers. So that we don’t settle for a simple fairy tale instead of the complex truth.

And to realize that we will all have to live here together. And they took responsibility for it.

