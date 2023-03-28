Home News Tomás Galindo presents retrospective exhibition
The works of Tomás Galindo, 36, are in the Old Central School.


After three decades of dabbling in pictorial art, the 36-year-old artist Tomás Galindo Pazán decided to hold a retrospective exhibition at the Antigua Central School.

Through two rooms, in which a time line was established, the public will be able to get to know the works of the Cuencano up close. From his first works when he was two years old to his last paintings.

Thanks to Galindo’s collection, his works can show how an artist evolves, how he transforms over the years, what techniques he uses.

In the first upper room of the Old Central School, among all the work, there are the paintings that Galindo did while he was a student of the teacher Eudoxia Estrella up to the works that he painted up to the year 2003.

In a second room are the works that exhibit the changes that the artist has undergone as time has passed between adolescence and adulthood.

The fauna, flora and religious beliefs of Galindo are the protagonists of an exhibition that will be active until the end of April.

Those interested can visit the exhibition from Monday to Friday, from 08:00 to 16:30, and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 09:00 to 14:00. (YO)

