One Qingming every year, one year old one memorial. This year’s Ching Ming Festival is the first Ching Ming Festival after the epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage. The reporter learned from the Civil Affairs Bureau that the city will present new situations and new characteristics of “strong willingness to sacrifice, great demand, and short time”.

According to the forecast of the civil affairs department, there will be peak sweeps on April 1st, 2nd, 5th, 8th, and 9th. According to the situation in previous years, the flow of people may reach 100,000 people per day. 1. During the period from 13:00 to 14:00, it may become the peak time for the festival sweeping, which is very likely to cause traffic congestion. It is recommended that citizens stagger the peak sweeping festival. In order to reduce the gathering of people as much as possible, each memorial service site in our city has issued a plan to guide citizens to pay staggered visits: funeral homes at the city level use the method in which the ending number of the “storage location number” in the ashes storage certificate corresponds to the ending number of the date to guide the wrong people. The peaks are divided into sweeps; Dongshan County implements the method of odd and even numbers to guide citizens to stagger the peaks.

In addition, the Civil Affairs Bureau encourages citizens to consciously burn paper in the designated incinerators, not to set off firecrackers in the hall, and to throw the generated garbage into the trash can, so as to jointly maintain the sanitation environment of the worship area and worship in a civilized manner. It is worth mentioning that the city is also actively promoting safe, civilized and green modern memorial sweeps, advocating family remembrance, online memorial sweeps and other methods to send remembrances and remember ancestors far away. During the Qingming Festival, citizens can conduct online sacrifices and scans through the “Qingming Festival Cloud Festival” set up by the “Zhangzhou Minzheng” WeChat official account.

A few days ago, the municipal funeral home issued relevant precautions. During the Qingming period, the municipal funeral home will continue to follow the regulations of “collecting ashes with a certificate, one certificate for two people”. When citizens go to the funeral home to pay homage, remember to bring the ashes storage certificate. When taking out and putting back the urn, pay attention to check the number of the storage space to avoid mistakes. If you take the urn to the outdoor memorial service, please collect the urn in an orderly line at the exit, hand over the ashes storage certificate to the staff for registration, and exchange for a small ticket with the number of the storage space; send the urn to After returning to the storage space, go to the exit and hand over the digital receipt to the staff, and get back the ashes storage certificate. If the ashes storage certificate is lost, please go through the procedures for renewing the certificate at the municipal funeral parlor in advance; if the ashes storage period has expired, citizens can go to the business hall of the municipal funeral parlor for renewal procedures, or go to the municipal funeral management office for renewal procedures (Datong North Road 61-11 storefront). The parking lot in the municipal funeral parlor is limited. Citizens are requested to minimize their use of private cars. They can take the No. 4 bus to the municipal funeral parlor.

802 ancestors “lived” in the Life Park

Public welfare life park is an innovative and ecological funeral mode promoted by the funeral industry. It is rationally planned according to the actual topography and landform, and the concept of life park is integrated into the construction of public welfare cemeteries. It is an ecological and land-saving cremation burial facility built according to the park style. Last year, Zhangzhou issued the “Implementation Opinions on the Construction of Zhangzhou Public Welfare Life Park”, which clearly stipulated the scale of land use, site selection, planning and design, approval and filing process, and operation management of the Life Park.

It is understood that 22 village-level public welfare life parks will be completed in the city in 2022 and will be put into use this year. As of March 24, a total of 802 boxes of ashes had been buried in various life parks in the city.

This year, our city will also promote the construction of no less than 200 village-level public welfare life parks, add more than 36,000 public welfare cemeteries, speed up the filling of shortcomings in public welfare funeral facilities, further optimize the planning and layout, and effectively meet the needs of the masses. Diversified funeral service needs.

