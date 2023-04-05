On the eve of the Qingming Festival, under the guidance of the Municipal Civilization Office and the Municipal Women’s Federation, the Civilization Office of Jinping District, the Women’s Federation of Jinping District, and the Women’s Federation of Lujiang Street, Jinping District held the “Ching Ming The festive festival is full of fragrant cakes, and civilized families are created together” family civilization construction activities.

At the event, Huang Shuhua, Secretary of the Party Committee of Pengzhou North Community, Dijiang Street, led the family volunteers of Jinping’s “Yi” family and the vanguard households of the community grid members to read “Xi Jinping Walks into the People’s Home” together, to appreciate the general secretary’s family, country and people’s sentiments. Deep to thick. At the same time, Xie Xikun, the most beautiful young man from southern Guangdong in Jinping District, and Xie Xilin, a student from the third primary school in Waima, were invited to recite the poem “Please rest assured that the party will strengthen the country” and sing the poem “Qingming” respectively. The crisp singing voice shows the state of mind of ancient literati and refined scholars, and the solemn vows show the mission of a good boy in the new era. Afterwards, community grid party member volunteers led everyone to make Puzi Kueh and Qingtuan together, and learn the production skills of Kueh Pin with Chaoshan characteristics.

Under the ancient banyan tree with a history of more than 100 years in Pengzhou, with the theme of “seeking the roots of the ancient city of Pengzhou, pursuing the dream of millions of projects”, the organizers told the family members of the community about the glorious history of the ancient city of Pengzhou and the struggle against the Japanese invaders. The eventful years. Pengzhou Ancient City is located at the eastern foot of Sangpu Mountain, with a history of more than 600 years. Parents and children listened with gusto and felt the historical and cultural connotation and heritage of the beautiful ancient village.

In the coming stage, the Party Committee of Pengzhou North Community has set the goal of “leading the party building, leading the party members, and participating the masses” to create a party building brand of “small grids promote large governance, and red vests help large services”. This immersive cultural experience community activity The day is an opportunity, by mobilizing community grid pioneer households to participate in the “small hand in hand” civilized family public welfare activity, subtly mobilize the masses to participate in grassroots governance, and help promote the “high quality of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages” while telling the story of the ancient city of Pengzhou. development project”.

The reporter learned that the Party Working Committee of the Dijiang Street will take the point to show the face, give full play to the leading role of the “big party committee” in the Pengzhou area, and carry out “I am the inheritor of the Pengzhou story” and “I am the designer of the ancient city of Pengzhou” in the area under its jurisdiction. Zhou Ancient City, Chasing Dreams, Hundreds of Thousands of Projects” theme series activities, mobilized the masses to participate in community governance and community public welfare activities, and jointly pooled the wisdom of the masses for rural revitalization and high-quality development.