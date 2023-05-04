‘Tombstones’ to judicial officials put Petro: Prosecutor

The Attorney General of Colombia, Francisco Barbosa, has harshly attacked President Gustavo Petro this Thursday, whom he has accused of “putting tombstones” for the officials of the Prosecutor’s Office and wanting to “release drug traffickers and heirs of the paramilitaries of the Clan del Gulf”.

Barbosa has accused Petro of pointing fingers at Public Ministry officials, such as prosecutor Daniel Hernández, and has warned him that if something happened to this person or his family, he would be responsible.

“I want to remind the President of the Republic, because he apparently forgot, that this official was a victim of the La Rochela massacre, because his father was murdered by the paramilitaries,” he said during a forum organized by the Javeriana University, in Bogotá, local media report.

“If something happens to the family of prosecutor Hernández, or to the prosecutor himself, or to his youngest son, who is a subject of special protection, Gustavo Petro is responsible for the death of those people,” he said.

“It seems that it is not the Colombia world power of life, but the Colombia world power where they put a tombstone for judicial officials,” he ironized with respect to one of President Petro’s campaign slogans.

Barbosa’s statements are related to a Twitter message in which President Petro echoed a publication accusing Hernández of favoring the Clan del Golfo.

“Curious that the President of the Republic starts posting tweets and accusing the Prosecutor’s Office of favoring the paramilitaries, when he, through a signature, asked the Attorney General four months ago to release drug traffickers and heirs of paramilitaries from the Clan del Golfo” , has added.

“Now the birds are shooting shotguns, now the Prosecutor’s Office, which is the entity that is pushing and facing these investigations, is going to become the defender of the paramilitaries,” protested Barbosa, who accused Petro of “trying to find by all means to benefit drug traffickers”.

The country deserves answers

For his part, the President of the Republic responded to the statements of prosecutor Barbosa and also stated that prosecutor Hernández and his family must be protected. However, the Head of Stadium indicated that the country deserves answers with what happened.

“The lives of 200 people not only put themselves in danger but were killed by the Clan del Golfo whenAccording to journalist Gonzalo Guillén, the prosecution already knew the list before the murder. Prosecutor Hernández and his family must be protected, but the country deserves answers“.

Barbosa has continued with his harsh attacks on a Petro of whom he has said that more than a head of state, he seems like an “opposition tweeter of his own government”, accusing him of putting pressure on the Prosecutor’s Office to “push” the investigations. “He is not the attorney general and nobody elected him, I am the attorney general”, he has underlined.

The prosecutor has also said that the Ministry of Justice has become an “obstacle” imposed by a Petro president who “wants things to be resolved quickly within the framework of restorative justice.”