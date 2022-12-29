After eight years together and thirty years of friendship, Tommaso Cerno and Stefano Balloch got married. The civil union between the former dem parliamentarian and director of the newspaper L’Identità and the former mayor of Cividale was celebrated today, Wednesday 28 December, in the deconsecrated monastery of Santa Maria in Valle in the presence of the spouses’ relatives and friends . (Photo Petrussi)
