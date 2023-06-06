Tomorrow 10,255 students from Xiaoshan will go to the college entrance examination room-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Xiaoshan Daily News Tomorrow, the “Youth Battle” college entrance examination will start. The reporter learned from the District Education Bureau that the number of applicants for the college entrance examination this year was 10,255, an increase of 529 over last year.

The college entrance examination will be held from the 7th to the 10th

According to the arrangement, this year’s college entrance examination will be held from June 7 to 10. Among them, Chinese is tested in the morning on the 7th, and mathematics in the afternoon; technology is tested in the morning on the 8th, and foreign languages ​​are tested in the afternoon; A separate exam (that is, the Vocational High School Entrance Examination) will be scheduled simultaneously on the 7th to conduct exams in language and mathematics.

At that time, candidates will enter the examination room in a timely and orderly manner after the entrance bell rings. According to the regulations: Except for foreign language subjects, it is forbidden to enter the test center 15 minutes after the start of the test for other subjects; it is forbidden to enter the test center after 14:45 for foreign language subjects.

During the examination period, a total of 13 examination centers were set up in the district, including 9 general high schools and 4 vocational high schools, with a total of 350 examination rooms. This year, for individual examinations, the newly added test centers are Xiaoshan 3rd and 4th positions, both of which are standardized test centers for the college entrance examination. In addition, a backup test center was set up in the second post of Xiaoshan.

At present, each test center has completed the surrounding environment investigation, facility and equipment self-inspection, and online system inspection to ensure that the equipment is in place, the maintenance is in place, the backup is in place, and the civil air defense is in place. District and school two-level examination training is also in full swing.

Cheer up and help

As the college entrance examination approached, each school also used its own methods to cheer up and send blessings to the senior three students.

Yesterday, a string of red prayer signs were hung on the campus of Xiaoshan Sanjo, saying “Success in the college entrance examination” and “Come on! Work hard!” Each of them was a wish written by the students for the college entrance examination. Flag presentation, inspirational action, and passing of mascots all brought the day’s college entrance examination ceremony to a climax.

Xiaoshan No. 3 Middle School used the traditional way of “shouting the building” to convey blessings. On the same day, there was a sudden sound of drums on the campus, and a cry of “Come on, senior year” broke the “calm” of the school. Holding slogans such as “Fight for the Dream”, “God’s Possession Is Unstoppable”, “Full Firepower to Win the College Entrance Examination”, and waving the red flags of the class, they “surrounded” the senior three teaching building. With a loud voice, shout out the most powerful support.

On the other side, the third grade classroom of Xiaoshan Middle School is also full of blessings. At the door of many classes and teachers’ offices, there are red “zongzi”-shaped sachets hanging, and the sign “Gao Zong” is hung under the long tassels. At this height, students can bump into the “high rice dumpling” when they enter and exit. Some classes also distributed gift boxes of “Tao Shen Possession”, which included Dingsheng cakes, champion cakes, “talented rice dumplings” and “high-quality rice dumplings in one fell swoop”, as well as support screens all over the campus that said cheering for the third year of high school. The “Think Big” t-shirts on the wall…all the blessings.

In the Qianjiang School of Hangzhou No. 2 Middle School, beside the Blue Lake, there are large sunflowers with their heads held high, blooming in the most beautiful appearance. This is what the senior three students planted in the 100-day oath before the exam. At that time, the seeds had germinated and grown, and the good wishes of “born in the sun and won the championship in one fell swoop” took root and took on a concrete appearance. Not only shouting the building, teachers of various subjects in the school also recorded their blessings to the students in various playful ways such as photos, videos, and dances.

During the college entrance examination, it was hot and rainy

The reporter learned from the District Meteorological Bureau that during the college entrance examination this year, it rained first and then cleared. There were local showers or thunderstorms from the 7th to the 8th. The minimum temperature was 21-23°C and the maximum temperature was 27-34°C.

According to the forecast, on the 7th, it will be cloudy to cloudy, with occasional showers or thunderstorms, and the temperature will range from 21°C to 30°C; on the 8th, it will be cloudy with showers or thunderstorms during the day, and the rain will turn cloudy to cloudy at night, with a temperature of 21°C to 29°C; , sunny to cloudy, temperature 22°C to 33°C; sunny to cloudy on the 10th, temperature 22°C to 34°C. The weather will be sunny and hot two days after the college entrance examination, please pay attention to prevent heatstroke and cool down.

Candidates are also reminded to pay attention to weather changes, prepare for travel, relax, and treat the exam with a normal mind in order to exert their best learning ability and level. At the same time, arrange work and rest reasonably, pay attention to rest during intense review, prevent excessive physical exertion, ensure physical and mental health, and prepare for the exam in the best condition.