There are over 46 million Italians who on Sunday 25 September will have the right to go to the polls for the election of the members of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic. The polling stations will be open from 7 am to 11 pm. When the polls close, the number of voters for each consultation will first be ascertained and, immediately after, the ballot papers of the Senate will be scrutinized. Next, that of the ballots for the election of the Chamber of Deputies.

The necessary documents

In addition to the electoral card, it is necessary to present at the polling stations with one of the following identity documents: the identity card and any other identification document with a photograph, issued by an Italian public administration or from other states (driving license, nautical license, passport , pension book, firearms license, At card, other). These documents can be used even if they have expired, as long as they are regular in all other respects and the photograph ensures the precise identification of the voter; the identification card issued by the National Union of officers on leave of Italy, which must be equipped with a photograph and validated by a military command; the identification card issued by a professional association, with a photograph.

The cards

Each voter will be given two ballots: one rose for the Chamber, one yellow for the Senate. The models of the two cards are identical. The ballots bear the name of the candidate in the single-member constituency and, for the multi-member constituency, the identification of each list or the marks of the coalition lists connected to it. The names of the relevant candidates in the plurinominal board are printed next to the identification of the individual lists.

How the vote is expressed

The vote is expressed by drawing a sign in the space containing the identification of the chosen list and, in this case, it is expressed both for the list and for the single candidate connected to it. If a sign is drawn on the name of the single-member candidate, the vote is also expressed for the list connected to it and, in the case of several connected lists, the vote is divided among the lists of the coalition in proportion to the votes obtained in the college. the split vote.

What to do if you make a mistake

The voter who realizes that he has made a mistake in voting can ask the chairman of the polling station to replace the ballot, being able to cast his vote again. To this end, the president will give him a new card, inserting the replaced one among the deteriorated cards.