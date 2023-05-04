Tomorrow the registration period for non-partisans will begin – Diario La Página

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) reported in a schedule that tomorrow will begin the period to withdraw the registration requests of non-partisan candidacies for the 2024 general elections.

Candidates for the elections will have until September 5 to collect supporting signatures and deliver them to the collegiate body, which must be validated beforehand in order to register and participate in the next elections.

On the other hand, non-partisan candidacies exist because of the ruling of the Constitutional Chamber (2009-2018) of the Supreme Court of Justice, who initially endorsed this type of nomination for deputies of the Central American Legislative Assembly and Parliament (Parlacen ).

In this way, by October 23, 2020, the new Constitutional Chamber endorsed non-partisan candidacies “to run for any elective position in a municipal council.”

In addition, the ruling states that, “Citizens can also run as independent candidates, that is, without the mediation of political parties or any coalition of parties —accompanied by their respective form—, with the support or not of collective movements.”