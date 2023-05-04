Home » Tomorrow the registration period for non-partisans will begin – Diario La Página
News

Tomorrow the registration period for non-partisans will begin – Diario La Página

by admin

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) reported in a schedule that tomorrow will begin the period to withdraw the registration requests of non-partisan candidacies for the 2024 general elections.

Candidates for the elections will have until September 5 to collect supporting signatures and deliver them to the collegiate body, which must be validated beforehand in order to register and participate in the next elections.

On the other hand, non-partisan candidacies exist because of the ruling of the Constitutional Chamber (2009-2018) of the Supreme Court of Justice, who initially endorsed this type of nomination for deputies of the Central American Legislative Assembly and Parliament (Parlacen ).

In this way, by October 23, 2020, the new Constitutional Chamber endorsed non-partisan candidacies “to run for any elective position in a municipal council.”

In addition, the ruling states that, “Citizens can also run as independent candidates, that is, without the mediation of political parties or any coalition of parties —accompanied by their respective form—, with the support or not of collective movements.”

See also  Army confirms that the ELN attacked soldiers in Tame with incendiary bombs – news

You may also like

Authorities highlight a new day without homicides nationwide...

Spain will donate one million euros to support...

#FormezComunica N.196- April 19, 2023

Sanming: “May 1st” holiday tourism market heat “hurricane”...

‘Tombstones’ to judicial officials put Petro: Prosecutor

Saudi Arabia: Urso meets delegation of Saudi companies...

McDonald’s fined for child labor violations in the...

Approaches with criminal gangs from Quibdó seek to...

Top 5 Books About Snowden

Qin Gang will visit Pakistan for the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy