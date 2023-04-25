Tomorrow’s Orbit | With the battles raging, how can Sudan survive the partition tsunami?

Perhaps the ongoing military conflict in Sudan reflects what is on the ground, and even warns that the country will reach the brink of disintegration again in just 12 years.

The prominent centers of power in the Sudanese scene now represent diverse tribal, clan and ethnic groupings, whose existence preceded the existence of the nation-state itself.

There is also a clear social and cultural discrepancy between the tribes of western Sudan and the tribes of the north and center of the country.

In addition to this, there is a diversity in the topography of Sudan, and then a diversity in the presence of natural resources, and with it lies the struggle over resources.

Factors that are still active in the Sudanese structure and change under different names from time to time, which constantly makes the political reality a land that is not solid.

Analysts believe that all Sudanese players, since the mid-eighties of the last century, have invested in this ground to advance their interests.

Rather, political currents took place from both sides of the division, with the aim of appeasing everyone and forming a new component, while exploiting regional or international transformations.

Even the current conflict between the army commanders and the Rapid Support Forces, observers attribute it to the movement of sand underfoot after the two men had previously allied despite the differences, in order to deal with the rising civil current.

In light of these fluctuations and divisions, fears and warnings are raised about the tsunami of division and disintegration, so is the possibility of survival still present?..and can the new truce that was announced since midnight last night and for a period of three days be a basis for resolving the crisis peacefully?..and what are the implications for the establishment of states? The world to evacuate its nationals so quickly from Sudan?

On this topic, today, Tuesday, the episode of the “Madar Al-Ghad” program was held, with the participation of the guest of the episode from London, Dr. Allam Al-Nour Othman – academic and founder of the Sudan Knowledge Platform, and from Cairo, Dr. Sally Farid – Chair of the Department of Politics and Economics, Faculty of African Studies, Cairo University

Allam Al-Nour: The Sudanese people have the ability and awareness to decide their fate and wait for the end of this absurd war

Sally Farid: The insistence of the two parties to the conflict in Sudan to fight until victory complicates the chances of a solution

Allam Al-Nour: 5 factors made the ongoing fighting different from the wars that broke out in the country previously

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

