On February 27, the Tongren Municipal Party Committee of Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province held a working conference on rural and pastoral areas. The meeting summarized the work in the city’s rural and pastoral areas in 2022, researched and put forward the overall requirements for the city’s “three rural” work in the next period, and arranged for the deployment of key tasks for “three rural” in 2023. Dan Zeng, Member of the Standing Committee of the State Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Zhao Jianguo, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The mayor asked Dongzhi to summarize the high-quality development achievements of the city’s agriculture and animal husbandry in 2022, and arranged and deployed key tasks for the city’s agriculture, animal husbandry and rural revitalization in 2023.

The Tongren Municipal Party Committee held a working conference on rural and pastoral areas.Photo provided by Propaganda Department of Tongren Municipal Party Committee

The meeting pointed out that since last year, the whole city has closely focused on the focus of the “three rural” work and the high-quality development of agriculture and animal husbandry. A series of documents and measures have been issued. The work presents ten breakthrough developments, the high-quality development system of agriculture and animal husbandry is basically formed, and the layout of rural industries is basically completed. This is the period when the development of agriculture and animal husbandry in Tongren City is the best, the appearance of agricultural and pastoral areas has changed the most, and farmers and herdsmen have received the most benefits. , will surely leave a strong mark in the history of colleagues.

Member of the Standing Committee of the State Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Dan Zeng attended the meeting and delivered a speech.Photo provided by Propaganda Department of Tongren Municipal Party Committee

The meeting emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country. We must take the “five major revitalizations” as the basis and the “eight major actions” as the starting point to persevere in accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.passed the meetingFocus on “one key point”, keep the “two bottom lines”, implement the “three major tasks”, and promote the “four key points”, conscientiously seek “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, grasp “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” in a down-to-earth manner, and promote “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” diligently. In accordance with the development idea and industrial layout of “one place, two innovations, three promotions, four gardens and five belts”, we will make every effort to promote the construction of green organic agricultural and livestock product export areas, continue to polish the golden signboard of ecological agriculture and animal husbandry in Tongren City, and explore the development of order-based agriculture and animal husbandry. Improve the recognition, reputation and competitiveness of agricultural and livestock products. Strictly implement the party-government responsibility system for food security, the “vegetable basket” mayor responsibility system, strictly abide by the red line of cultivated land, accelerate the rectification of the “non-grain” and “non-agricultural” cultivated land and the random occupation of cultivated land for building houses, and ensure the maintenance of the planting area and output of grain and oil crops Stable, more than self-sufficient in “vegetable basket” products such as meat, eggs, milk, fruits and vegetables. Focus on rural industries to promote rural development, accelerate the establishment of 5A scenic spots in Regong, a famous historical and cultural city, deeply explore resources such as Regong culture and “June Festival”, develop all-for-one tourism routes, and tap new potentials for rural tourism. Focus on ecological industrialization and industrial ecology, build an agricultural industrial system based on ecotourism and ecological agriculture, and encourage and support the masses to develop characteristic rural tourism industries such as leisure picking, pastoral grassland sightseeing, and forest economy. Grasp the key to deepening rural reforms, steadily promote the reform of homesteads, comprehensively promote the rectification of rural land occupation and housing construction, consolidate and improve the achievements of the reform of the rural collective property rights system, fully implement the project of strengthening the village collective economy, and accelerate the improvement of the agricultural socialization service system. Increase government-bank-enterprise cooperation and investment, and continue to promote more funds to the grassroots. (Source: Propaganda Department of Tongren Municipal Party Committee)

(Editors in charge: Yang Zeqiu, Gan Haiqiong)