Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau acted quickly and blew the “civilized” rallying call



This year is the year of the decisive battle for the establishment of a national civilized city. Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau acted quickly after the “two-year double-tackling” decisive battle and deployment promotion meeting. All staff learned the spirit of the meeting, implemented work, and boosted confidence. With the core of “building a national civilized city and improving the quality of the city”, closely follow the decision-making and deployment of the superiors, and go all out to do a good job in the “two-year double-tackling” work.

1. Improve the standing position and focus on creation. The Municipal Bureau adheres to the overall situation, does not shirk or talk about it, and strives for creation with one heart and one direction, focusing on promoting the work of “double tackling in two years”. Adhere to the sense of urgency of “tomorrow is the inspection” and the sense of mission of “the first innovation will surely be the first”, implement detailed creation standards, make up for weaknesses, strive to be the first to create excellence, continue to improve the city appearance management level in the jurisdiction, and ensure the implementation of various tasks It worked.

Second, take the initiative, and the departments jointly grasp the creation. In accordance with the national civilized city building standards, we are problem-oriented, insist on focusing on shortcomings and improving them, and strictly manage and improve them to promote long-term effects. Strengthen the daily inspections of the Municipal Bureau, special rectification, and joint law enforcement, and strive to solve repeated and stubborn problems. With the “Ten Swords Linkage” as the starting point, we will promote multi-department linkages to deal with various uncivilized phenomena, and realize the city’s appearance from “clean, orderly, and bright.” “Culturalization” has gradually jumped to “high-quality, refined and refined”. Since February, joint rectification has been carried out 3 times, and more than 30 cases of uncivilized phenomena have been rectified.

3. Highlight the features and create them with the participation of the whole people. Strengthen publicity and mobilization, upgrade the “door responsibility system”, evaluate civilized demonstration households, organize diversified mass voluntary activities, and play the guiding role of “models leading the way, point to point”. At the same time, unblock the channels for mass participation, promote the use of the Haofudi Fengming convenience applet, guide residents to actively participate in the creation of a civilized city, and strive to create a situation of positive interaction. Stimulate the vitality of self-government and enthusiasm for creation of the masses, and create a good atmosphere in which everyone cares about creation, everyone supports creation, and everyone participates in creation. Since February, 2 special publicity sessions have been carried out, more than 300 copies of publicity materials have been distributed, and the masses have reported and dealt with 8 cases of uncivilized behavior through small programs, and all rectifications have been implemented.