Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau takes care of the “three gates” and carries out joint rectification actions in key areas



In order to further improve the management level of the construction site, build a solid line of defense for safe production on the site, and standardize the traffic order in the area under its jurisdiction, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has implemented the “three gates”, closely watched the weak links, made up for the shortcomings, and effectively curbed various safety accidents Occurrence of dangerous situations, construction dust and traffic chaos.

The first is to control the source, and use publicity as the leading factor to control the “cognitive barrier” of approval and disposal. On the one hand, strictly review the application materials received by the approval window, arrange team members to conduct on-site inspections, verify the authenticity of the application materials, reject approval items that do not meet the regulations, and strictly control the “approval gate” of construction waste removal and transportation. On the other hand, strengthen organizational leadership, hold ideological mobilization meetings, and attach great importance to this centralized rectification action. According to the principle of “who produces, who is responsible”, arrange team members to visit the construction site to carry out publicity work, distribute brochures to the staff, explain the law with cases, explain the necessity of safe production, standardized disposal, civilized cleaning, and dust prevention and control And the danger of slipping and falling. Talk to the person in charge of the construction site to strengthen the awareness of the subject of construction site safety responsibility. Up to now, we have visited 8 construction sites and distributed more than 40 promotional materials.

The second is cooperation and traction, and joint law enforcement will ensure the “management” of the construction site. Relying on the joint service linkage mechanism, efficiently use the “comprehensive inspection once” mode, focus on checking whether the construction site is in the process of dust prevention and control measures such as road cleaning at the entrance and exit, fog cannon spraying, etc., establish a list of problems, require rectification within a time limit, and effectively curb the construction site. Dust problem. At the same time, implement the all-weather mode of “daytime inspection + nighttime law enforcement”, strengthen cooperation with traffic police, public security and other departments, organize frequent inspections on key road sections, strictly investigate and deal with construction vehicles transporting without a license, overloading and exceeding the limit, and not following the prescribed time and route For illegal activities such as transportation, stealing and dumping, strengthen the “coordination of execution” to form a deterrent to law enforcement. Up to now, 4 joint law enforcement inspections have been carried out, 8 construction sites have been investigated, and 5 notices of restriction and modification have been issued.

The third is to focus on the long-term and the normal, and use long-term management to ensure the “normality” of the production environment. According to the situation in the early stage, sort out the key points, establish a ledger of problems, cooperate with the police station, traffic police, comprehensive administrative law enforcement, ecological environmental protection and other departments in the jurisdiction to carry out “review” inspection work from time to time, consolidate the effectiveness of governance, and achieve normal long-term management. Together with the investigation and investigation, a number of typical cases were exposed, forcing related industries to do a good job in the generation, transportation, and disposal of construction waste. At the same time, according to the problem sites with strong feedback and frequent complaints from the masses, contact the person in charge as soon as possible, and arrange team members to verify the situation on the spot. Based on the principle of “education first, punishment as supplementary”, gradually eliminate and solve problems, improve the satisfaction rate of the masses, and continue to improve And optimize the business environment in the construction field. Up to now, 3 reports from the masses have been dealt with.