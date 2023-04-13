Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Three Real Measures” to firmly grasp the standardized management of construction sites



In order to further strengthen the standardized management of construction sites in the jurisdiction and improve the civilized construction level of construction sites under construction, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has comprehensively promoted the fine management of construction sites with “three practical measures” and made every effort to protect the ecological environment.

1. Complete the investigation and improve the “base account”. According to the distribution characteristics of construction sites under construction, with the responsibility grid as a unit, conduct “carpet-style” investigations and “all-round” physical examinations for townships, Longxiang, Minxing, and Minhe, and adopt methods such as door-to-door visits, on-site inspections, and physical inspections , conduct benchmarking inspections on the current status of the daily management of the construction site, the implementation of dust control, and the cleaning status of the surrounding environment of the construction site, and improve the dynamic supervision ledger of “one site, one file” one by one, so as to achieve “full investigation”, “clear bottom line” and “responsibility bright”. Form a “problem list” for the problems found in the investigation, so as to achieve “full coverage of construction sites in the jurisdiction, focus on problematic construction sites, and look back at the rectification results” to achieve closed-loop management of sales. Since March, a total of 12 construction sites have been visited and investigated, and 8 problems have been rectified.

Second, the service is real, and the “source is closed”. With the goal of strengthening the service concept and improving service quality and efficiency, the activities of “sending services” and “sending laws” to the construction site are carried out on a regular basis, and policy publicity and service guarantees are strengthened in key aspects such as dust pollution prevention and control, safe and green production, and government approval handling, and strive to Do a good job as a “caring person” serving the construction site, and constantly optimize the business environment in the jurisdiction. At the same time, continue to strengthen front-line guidance and assistance, through “point-to-point” door-to-door, “face-to-face” interviews, and “one-to-one” inquiries, to grasp the actual needs of the construction site in a timely manner, implement precise classified policies, and reduce uncivilized construction behaviors from the source. occurrence, and promote standardized management and civilized construction on the construction site. Since March, a total of 4 publicity services have been carried out, and 12 problems have been solved on the construction site.

3. Strict law enforcement and a dense “control network”. According to the service mode of “law enforcement inspection + urban police linkage + man-machine combination + night assault”, all-weather dynamic control is carried out around the construction site, the road sections passing by muck vehicles, and the points where complaints and reports are frequently issued, and strictly investigate the “throwing” of muck transport vehicles. , sprinkling, dripping, leaking” and road dust pollution. At the same time, continue to promote the “comprehensive investigation once”, guided by “one matter of construction site supervision”, carry out in-depth multi-department “joint consultation”, severely crack down on various illegal activities, and achieve “early detection, early disposal, Early elimination” to ensure sound supervision, strong law enforcement, effective rectification, and continue to maintain a good pattern of safety and stability of construction sites in the jurisdiction. Since March, a total of 2 joint law enforcement has been carried out.