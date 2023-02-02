Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Three Strengthenings” comprehensively improve the level of sanitation work safety production



Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau mobilized extensively and deeply, and carried out winter safety production month activities in an all-round way by strengthening organizational leadership, strengthening hidden danger management, strengthening education and training, and further improving the level of safety production in sanitation operations.

1. Strengthen organizational leadership. Held the 2022 winter road traffic safety training meeting and low-temperature antifreeze work training meeting, launched the winter safety production month activities, required all personnel to stand on the political height of “safety is more important than everything else”, strengthen risk awareness and bottom-line thinking, and integrate the safety production month activities As a recent daily key work to grasp. At the same time, optimize the winter mechanized cleaning operation plan, adjust the time of road cleaning operations, increase the intensity of mechanized cleaning and cleaning, reduce the intensity of manual operations, and reduce the safety risks of sanitation workers. When the lowest temperature is less than 2°C, stop watering and washing operations to prevent The road surface is icy, pay attention to the safety hazard caused by the icy road surface sprinkled in low temperature weather.

Second, strengthen hidden danger management. Organize and carry out overall safety production inspections, focusing on regular maintenance and inspections of flushing equipment, water pipes and other equipment on cleaning vehicles to ensure the safe operation of various equipment and eliminate all potential safety hazards. Anti-skid, anti-freeze and other safety warning signs should be made in stations and public toilets. Strengthen the inspection of the insulation of wires and lines in each station to prevent leakage and fire. While inspecting the quality of sanitation and cleaning in the urban area every day, check the safety operation of front-line sanitation workers and make inspection records. Fully implement the safety production responsibility system, take compulsory measures to rectify all kinds of hidden dangers found in inspections, formulate rectification plans for major hidden dangers discovered, and rectify within a time limit to ensure actual results. And do a good job of reviewing the work regularly to ensure closed-loop and long-term management. Up to now, a total of 16 safety inspections have been carried out on various stations and parking lots, and 7 potential safety hazards have been found, all of which have been rectified.

3. Strengthen education and training. Regularly organize the education and training of winter operation safety and traffic safety for all front-line sanitation workers, strengthen personnel safety education, invite the traffic police squadron to give in-depth explanations of traffic laws and regulations and precautions for cleaning vehicles based on actual cases, and require all units to carry out regular vehicle condition inspections , improve the safety ideology of sanitation workers, and pay attention to civilized driving. At the same time, in view of the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases in winter, take antifreeze measures for front-line personnel, popularize extreme weather coping knowledge, firmly establish the safety awareness of cold and antifreeze, distribute gloves, hand cream and other protective antifreeze materials, and remind operators to do a good job in time Protect yourself from cold and keep warm, and pay attention to prevent falling and frostbite during operation. Up to now, a total of 13 various safety training meetings have been held, with more than 1,700 participants.