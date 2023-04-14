Tongxiang City perfects the three systems to “break the problem” and classify and dispose of decoration waste to help the construction of a “waste-free city”



In recent years, Tongxiang City has fully implemented the “Regulations of Zhejiang Province on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste“”Jiaxing City Construction Waste Management Regulations” focuses on making a fuss about the reduction, recycling, and harmlessness of decoration waste, and continuously improves the “three major systems” of supporting facilities, collection, transportation, and recycling, and has successfully established a “government Leading, the main body of the enterprise, and the participation of all parties” “collection-transfer-classification-recycling” and “no waste” cycle. By the end of 2022, the city has accumulatively classified and disposed of 998,700 tons of decoration waste, with a disposal rate of 100% and a comprehensive utilization rate of 96%. It has successfully established 70 “decoration waste sorting demonstration communities” and 22 “decoration waste demonstration villages”.

1. Improve the supporting facilities system and consolidate the basis of source classification

One is the “three synchronizations” of facility construction. Make the landing of the decoration waste dump site a pre-condition for the acceptance of new projects (communities), strengthen the pre-construction review, construction supervision, and post-construction completion process management to ensure that the decoration waste dump site and the main project of the community are designed, constructed and invested simultaneously Use to realize 100% supporting construction of waste sorting and centralized disposal facilities in newly built communities. In 2022, the construction of 70 community garbage dumps will be completed.

The second is the “four classifications” of garbage disposal. Promote the transformation of old residential decoration waste disposal points, and all decoration waste entering the site shall be piled up in strict accordance with the four different types of renewable raw materials, renewable fuels, hazardous waste and other unusable types. Standard no-entry disposal. In 2022, the renovation of 55 waste disposal points in old communities will be completed.

The third is the “full coverage” of transit services. Based on the principle of “reasonable layout, convenient collection, and environmental protection and greenness”, strictly implement 1 collection point for 1 village, 1 transfer station for decoration waste in 1 town (street), scientifically set up 13 transfer stations for decoration waste, and the cleaning company is responsible for the collection and transportation of waste Work, about 1,700 decoration waste disposal certificates are issued annually, meeting the transfer needs of construction and decoration waste in various towns and streets, with a daily transfer capacity of more than 1,300 tons.

2. Improve the collection and transportation system and implement standard management and control throughout the process

One is the “flexibility” of the way of collection and transportation. According to the different types of residential areas, the feasible collection and transportation methods are formulated. For the residential area under property management, the property management company entrusts a qualified clearing and transportation company. Open communities and shops along the street directly dial the “96345” social public service hotline to entrust the removal company to fundamentally solve the problem of citizens’ garbage transportation after decoration. At present, there are 12 clearing and transporting companies in the city with 161 clearing and transporting vehicles.

The second is the “standardization” of the collection and transportation chain. Clarify the uniform spraying marks of transport vehicles, uniformly install “two systems and one device” (satellite positioning system, video surveillance system and fully-sealed thatch device), realize “household registration” management, and combine the “Tongxiang City Decoration Garbage Transportation Vehicle Scoring Management Measures” “, to strengthen the supervision of the vehicle transportation process. Clarify the three-level requirements before, during, and after collection and transportation. Before shipment, do a preliminary classification before cleaning and transportation, and prevent domestic waste and industrial waste from being “separated before and after mixing”. The mixed packaging of various types of garbage will be rejected, and the rejection rate will be 0% for the whole year of 2022.

The third is “smart” collection and transportation supervision. Promote electronic bill management, remotely monitor the collection, transportation, and entry situation through GPS positioning, monitoring, and weighbridges, and coordinate the entire process of garbage generation and collection, transportation, transfer, and reception. Deduct settlement fees as required. Achieve a 20% increase in the transfer volume from the transfer station to the resource utilization company, and reduce the daily inbound vehicles at the transfer station by 37%.

3. Improve the recycling system and solve the problem of “no waste” at the end

One is to strengthen the disposal capacity. Support private enterprises to independently develop equipment and sorting lines, and through refined disposal processes, the decoration waste can be recycled in different ways after sorting, crushing and screening. There are already 3 decoration waste resource utilization enterprises in the city, with an annual production capacity of 240 million new environmental protection bricks. Among them, the disposal capacity of Heshan Decoration Waste Resource Utilization Project has increased from 144,000 tons to 255,500 tons, and has become a leading enterprise in Jiaxing’s decoration waste recycling industry. production scale.

The second is to strengthen resource utilization. After the decoration waste is sorted, cement blocks, bricks, etc. are made into new environmentally friendly wall materials, waste plastics, paper, etc. are recycled and reused, and the remaining wood chips and other fuels are used for incineration to generate electricity. In 2022, a total of 239,100 tons of classified decoration waste and 16,400 tons of classified domestic waste will be converted into 99.58 million pieces of new building materials, and more than 4.9 million kWh of power will be generated.

The third is to strengthen the management of hazardous waste. According to the “National Hazardous Waste List”, hazardous waste such as discarded paint barrels and gas tanks mixed with decoration waste will be entrusted to professional hazardous waste disposal enterprises through public bidding by the government, and focus on solving the problem of hazardous waste disposal after garbage classification, reducing Environmental pollution risk. In 2022, the bidding amount will be 3.483 million yuan.