Tongxiang City’s innovative “visualized” management accelerates the reform of “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement



Tongxiang City focuses on the two major events of “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform and the creation of a national civilized city, and innovates in information connectivity, management-execution linkage, and guarantee linkage, and innovates to realize “visualized” management that can be seen, compared, and felt for the reform. Promote the high-quality development of comprehensive administrative law enforcement and urban management. Since 2022, 7,697 cases have been handled in the general procedures of comprehensive law enforcement, accounting for 61.66% of the total number of cases handled by administrative law enforcement in the city, ranking first in Jiaxing City, and the phenomenon of “ten chaos” in the city has been reduced by nearly 40%. It was affirmed by Lin Wanle, deputy mayor of Jiaxing City.

1. Promote the visualization of law enforcement inspections to achieve efficient, accurate and standardized law enforcement

The first is to build a visual three-dimensional inspection system. Build a visual linkage command platform for comprehensive administrative law enforcement, fully integrate video surveillance resources, and create a three-dimensional law enforcement patrol system with all-round supervision, digital perception, and comprehensive applications. The first county-level administrative law enforcement inspection plan in Jiaxing City was issued, covering a total of 154 law enforcement inspection tasks in all walks of life. Compared with 2021, the number of tasks increased by 7 times, and the number of inspection objects increased by 30%, greatly improving the coverage of administrative law enforcement inspections.

The second is to realize the sharing of visual closed-loop forensics. Innovatively developed the “Yi Gonggong” APP, which has 8 modes of law enforcement and evidence collection, including photography and video, to realize on-site inspection, evidence collection, and evidence storage in one step, and the time for handling cases has been shortened by 60%. Use blockchain technology to build data links with public security, procuratorates, courts and other departments to realize information sharing and mutual recognition of evidence collection and administrative mediation. At present, “Easy Justice” has been used in the whole area of ​​Tongxiang, and the relevant data is interconnected with the intelligent supervision platform of the town (street).

The third is to promote visual digital intelligent supervision. Comprehensively promote the provincial “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement digital supervision application, and undertake the construction of two core functional projects of administrative law enforcement effectiveness evaluation and administrative law enforcement portrait. Among them, the effectiveness evaluation system integrates the evaluation elements of law enforcement units into five major aspects: “team building, law enforcement performance, law enforcement coordination, law enforcement norms, and law enforcement effects”, establishes an effectiveness evaluation model, and generates a law enforcement effectiveness index with one click. The first phase of this module has completed the quantitative evaluation of more than 3,400 law enforcement entities in the province, and initially realized one-click “supervision”.

2. Promote the visualization of refined management and improve the level of urban management embroidery

One is the “door responsibility system + Tongcheng e-code” to improve management effectiveness. Establish a “door responsibility system” management model, and expand the management content to seven aspects including city appearance order, civilized pet raising, and garbage classification on the basis of the “three guarantees in front of the door”, and use the “Tongcheng e-code” to enter the management and Service subject information, creating a visual supervision method combining “offline + online”. The “Tongcheng e-code” visual database has covered 36,500 main street entities in the city.

The second is “Tong Yi Parking + Smart Parking” to ease parking conflicts. Build a smart parking management system, through 3D map modeling and real-time perception of parking IoT devices, visualize and analyze data such as parking demand, turnover rate, payment rate, etc., to provide decision-making reference for the planning and operation of parking lots in the city. At the same time, the “Tong Yi Park” WeChat public account was launched, so that information such as parking space guidance, real-time margin, payment information, and charging standards can be seen at a glance, and a total of 8 million parking times have been served.

The third is “Environmental Sanitation Communication + Muck Management” to assist law enforcement management. Through data and information sharing such as the smart environmental sanitation supervision hall and the online food and beverage oil pollution supervision platform, the multi-department emergency supervision and law enforcement mechanism has been improved, and joint law enforcement inspections have been carried out every month. Develop a comprehensive intelligent platform for construction waste that integrates approval and supervision, integrate vehicle positioning, vehicle video, approval information and other items, and effectively improve the management level of urban construction waste. At present, 517 transport vehicles of the city’s muck transportation enterprises have installed positioning systems, and all of them have been incorporated into the smart platform.

3. Promote the visualization of team building and create an iron army of comprehensive administrative law enforcement

One is to promote the reform of auxiliary service teams intuitively and visually. Carry out the reform of the administrative law enforcement auxiliary personnel team, implement the unified title system management, divide the city’s auxiliary services into two categories: grass-roots auxiliary services and agency auxiliary services, and set up hierarchical positions. Develop an auxiliary service personnel information management system, and build six major subsystems including auxiliary service personnel filing, personnel assessment, rank promotion, and education and training.

Second, performance of duties can promote daily personnel management. Strengthen the allocation of law enforcement equipment such as 4G law enforcement devices, walkie-talkies, and service communication for front-line law enforcement personnel. Front-line team members carry out “road office” through digital law enforcement equipment, and upload daily duty information to the background in real time. The comprehensive administrative law enforcement visual linkage command platform displays the general overview of the overall daily work through data integration, sorting and classification, analysis and judgment. In 2022, Qinwutong has collected more than 580,000 pieces of data, and more than 22,000 pieces of PDA law enforcement.

The third is to strengthen the guarantee of important tasks through supervision. Relying on functional modules such as “risk early warning, effectiveness evaluation, and social supervision” in the application of digital administrative law enforcement supervision, through big data comparison analysis, set up a label system, build characteristic application scenarios, display panoramic information of law enforcement officers and law enforcement subjects, and endow Capable of team management. Establish a visual wartime command system, cooperate with the city’s three-dimensional monitoring network, and comprehensively improve the command, mobilization and emergency response capabilities of major events.