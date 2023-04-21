Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau adheres to the “three strictness” to do a good job in cleaning the river



In order to create an environment with smooth rivers, clear water, green banks, and beautiful scenery, and continue to deepen the refined cleaning of the urban area, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau further clarified the responsibility for cleaning, continued to do a good job in daily cleaning, daily supervision and assessment, and effectively improved the urban area. The quality of river cleaning.

1. Strict management, regular self-examination and self-correction. Strictly regulate the cleaning management of rivers, bind cleaning personnel and operating boats to 26 rivers in the urban area and sub-areas on both sides of the river, and do a good job in patrolling and cleaning the rivers in the whole region to ensure that the responsibility for cleaning the rivers is assigned to everyone. It is required that after the daily salvage is completed, the garbage should be transported to the designated garbage transfer station for disposal, and the operating cabin and deck should be cleaned in time to ensure that the vessel is clean and tidy. At the same time, regular self-examination and self-correction actions are carried out on the cleaning quality of the river and both sides of the river, ship capacity and appearance, civilized operations, etc., a list of problems is established, and timely rectification forms a closed loop.

Second, strict requirements, strengthen daily cleaning. In strict accordance with the requirements of “three nos and three cleans” for river cleaning, 11 electric cleaning boats, 1 unmanned cleaning boat, 6 small plastic boats, and more than 40 river cleaning staff are dispatched every day to strengthen the cleaning of rivers in the whole region and patrol Frequently, salvage all kinds of floating debris on the river surface such as white garbage, dead branches and rotten leaves, duckweed on the water surface, green algae, etc., to ensure that the floating garbage on the river surface does not stay for more than 60 minutes. At the same time, weeds, floating debris, garbage, etc. on the vertical surface, slope surface, and steps of the river bank (stone revetment) should be cleaned up comprehensively. At present, an average of 4.2 tons of various types of garbage can be salvaged and removed every day.

3. Strictly supervise and supervise, and urge rectification and follow-up. Continue to strengthen the inspection of the rivers in the urban area by supervisors, combined with the comprehensive monitoring of the cleaning quality of the river surface and the operation status of the cleaning ships on the second phase of the “smart sanitation” platform, dynamically grasp the cleaning situation of the water surface of the river and slope banks, and timely solve the cleaning and hygiene problems of the river Cases are collected and distributed, and frequently-occurring and difficult problems are rectified in a centralized manner by means of special supervision, so as to comprehensively improve the quality of river cleaning. A monthly comprehensive assessment is carried out once a month, and the inspection and assessment results and results are issued in the form of a comprehensive assessment report, forcing the river cleaning bid section to innovate operating methods and improve service levels and management efficiency.