Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau carried out multi-pronged efforts to improve the environment for “Welcoming the Asian Games”



In order to give full play to the positive role of comprehensive administrative law enforcement forces in the three major promotion actions of “Welcoming the Asian Games”, Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is based on reality, adheres to problem and goal orientation, and takes the establishment of a national civilized city as the starting point to further promote urban Delicate management, solidly carry out comprehensive improvement of the environment in the jurisdiction, and welcome the Asian Games with a “clean, tidy, civilized, and orderly” city appearance.

1. Special treatment to dress up “face” along the street. Launched a special rectification action for outdoor advertisements (signboards) with “broken characters and lack of brightness”. One is to find out the bottom line in an all-round way. Organize special classes to carry out “white + black” in-depth investigations on main and secondary arterial roads, outdoor advertisements around business districts, shops along the street, signs of factories and enterprises, LED displays, etc., to fully grasp the dilapidated and lack of lighting of outdoor advertising (signboards) facilities , lack of pens and strokes, and incomplete information displayed on the LED display, etc., establish a special ledger. The second is to combine emotion and reason to promote rectification. Carry out face-to-face communication according to the inspection situation one by one, patiently explain the relevant specifications of daily maintenance, and at the same time, combine the specific situation with the responsible person (unit) to analyze the possible safety hazards of damage and broken lights, such as aging internal lines and affecting the image of the store, etc. Win the understanding and support of merchants and enterprises, and guide self-repair or replacement. The third is to go back and review the solid long-term effects. On the basis of implementing publicity and persuasion, increase the intensity of “retrospective investigation”, reiterate the legal provisions and legal consequences for those responsible who are unwilling to rectify themselves, and order rectification within a time limit according to law, and adhere to the combination of punishment and punishment to improve governance effectiveness. At present, more than 320 places have been investigated, and 11 damaged and broken lights have been supervised and rectified.

2. Joint logistics linkage, carefully carving the “lizi” of the city. Give full play to the synergistic effect of the “big comprehensive integration” law enforcement reform department, realize the mutual promotion and complementarity of city appearance management and grassroots governance, and effectively optimize the overall comprehensive environment. First, the urban police linkage to optimize the road order. Actively strive for the support of districts and streets, continue to expand the road sections (areas) covered by urban police linkage, in addition to normalizing the investigation and punishment of motor vehicle violations and the persuasion of non-motor vehicle parking, implement dynamic Joint inspections are carried out, and various problems that may affect the image of the city and road safety are immediately investigated and corrected or quickly transferred to relevant responsible units for disposal. The second is to improve the comprehensive environment of the community (market town) through multi-party linkage. Organically combine the improvement of the environment for the Asian Games with the construction of a national civilized city, based on the main responsibility and the main business, taking into account the key tasks, relying on the joint logistics workstations of the districts and streets, and integrating the community (village), comprehensive management, market supervision, police stations and other personnel forces, Carry out joint rectification of stubborn diseases such as cross-door operation, random piles in front of and behind houses, piles of objects in corridors, dirty and messy back streets and alleys, and effectively improve the “appearance” inside and outside. The third is to optimize the living environment through the city-ring linkage. Continue to strengthen information sharing and resource mutual assistance with environmental sanitation, classification offices and other departments, and implement an organic combination of “on-site correction + illegal reporting + assistance in handling” for problems such as “psoriasis”, garbage disposal, and road pollution to ensure that all problems Timely discovery of points, rapid rectification, traceability and investigation, and normal control. Up to now, a total of more than 270 random parking behaviors have been regulated, and 15 random vehicles have been cleaned up.

3. Escort by law and guard the “foundation” of safety. Adhere to “safety in production” as the top priority of the work of “Welcoming the Asian Games”, insist on careful investigation and strict prevention without leaving any dead ends. One is special law enforcement to keep the “bottle” safe. Continue to carry out special law enforcement actions for bottled gas, and combined with the large-scale investigation of fire safety and safety production hazards in the urban operation field, carry out high-frequency spot checks on bottled gas employees, gas transportation vehicles, and gas users in the jurisdiction, and insist on reminding while checking , While popularizing the law and giving examples, let practitioners, enterprises, and the masses effectively raise their awareness of safety precautions. Since May, more than 180 gas-using units have been inspected, and 27 gas supply workers have been inspected. The second is to improve the effectiveness of joint law enforcement. Strengthen the joint investigation and punishment of over-limit violations such as over-length and over-height with the traffic police, transportation management and other departments, carry out joint inspections and card checks on primary and secondary roads within the jurisdiction, and at the same time over-limit violations in professional markets, construction sites, and heavy equipment factories. Carry out door-to-door publicity and education in places with frequent behaviors to strengthen source prevention and control. The third is targeted governance to eliminate hidden dangers. In view of the characteristics of dogs entering the estrus and moulting period in summer, being irritable, irritable and easy to attack people, etc., combined with inspections to carefully search and record the places where stray dogs are likely to appear, and for those who are prone to illegal dog walking in parks, squares, and around the community Carry out visits and investigations in the region, and implement professional dog hunting teams to increase the frequency of capture and containment in relevant areas, strictly investigate and deal with illegal dog breeding, and effectively prevent the hidden dangers of dogs hurting people. Up to now, more than 60 stray dogs have been arrested.