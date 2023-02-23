Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau carries out city appearance management and control work



Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau continues to strengthen the city appearance management and control work, strictly benchmarks and evaluates the standards, improves the normalized working mechanism, is problem-oriented, continues to consolidate the achievements, promotes the creation of civilization and long-term governance, and the urban environment is cleaner and more orderly Specifications and supporting facilities are more complete.

The first is to deepen the reform of the auxiliary service team and improve the management ability of the team. Combined with the actual reform of the auxiliary service team, optimize the rank category of auxiliary service positions, the recruitment management mechanism, improve the “three-effect” assessment system, and enhance the combat effectiveness of the auxiliary service team. Through the whole chain of education and training, create an education and training system that combines “pre-job training, job rotation training, on-site training, and simulation training” to enrich the “technical advancement in rainy time” classroom and comply with the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement According to the reform requirements, special trainings in law enforcement and case handling should be increased, training of general practitioners should be accelerated, business skills competitions should be conducted regularly to test training results, the overall quality of team members should be improved, and the establishment of a national civilized city should be promoted.

The second is to cultivate fine and exquisite governance and carve a picture of urban civilization. Further refine the “micro-grid” responsibility division, establish a long-term management mechanism for civilized creation, consolidate the achievements of national civilized cities, continue to promote the special rectification action of “tackling critical road sections” in accordance with management standards, and improve the city appearance management level of the main urban area. Further play the role of “big joint logistics” to promote the reform of “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement, relying on digital means such as the “cloud co-governance” platform, AI smart probe, Tongcheng “e” code, Qinwutong, 5G law enforcement instrument, etc., to improve refinement Management capabilities and intelligent service levels make daily law enforcement more precise, convenience services more efficient, and mass participation more extensive. Summarize the management experience of “demonstration” road sections, give play to the civilized radiation effect of demonstration sites such as “four horizontal, five vertical and three circles” (ten strict management streets + three most beautiful business districts), “Phoenix Lake Street District”, and continue to promote the creation of ” Management model areas such as “Street Appearance Demonstration Street” and “High-quality Demonstration Block”.

The third is to deepen the urban police linkage mechanism and strengthen the management of parking order. Further improve the parking order of vehicles in the main urban area and improve the efficiency of law enforcement. On the basis of achieving 17 road management in 2022, continue to expand the duty force, and add 8 new roads to implement dynamic management. It is planned to achieve a total of 25 managed road sections. Focusing on the goal of civility and order, increase the construction of relevant hardware facilities, and in accordance with the principle of demarcation, continue to increase and re-demarcate non-motor vehicle parking berth lines in various major areas of the city in a timely manner to fully meet the parking needs of citizens, and at the same time increase isolation Pile to block vehicles from parking on the road. In 2023, it is planned to add 1,690 meters of stone pillar guardrails on key road sections such as Yuanming Road, Xianqian Street, Qingqiu Road, Yuqiao Road, and Qingfeng North Road.