Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau closely followed the three lines and ran out of the acceleration of the year



In order to allow the team members to devote themselves to post-holiday work with a good mental outlook and full enthusiasm, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau re-emphasized, re-deployed, and implemented key tasks, so as to “think in one place, work hard in one place, Twist into a rope”, earnestly implement various key tasks, and strive to achieve new breakthroughs in work performance.

1. Consolidate the main line of city appearance and environment. Improve the hierarchical management operation mode based on “determining people, responsibilities, goals, and assessment”, and divide the factory living area, temporary guidance point in the supermarket, self-production and self-sale point in the farmer’s market, park school, bank supermarket, and Yanguan Street. as key management areas. According to the principle of “combining clearing and blocking, highlighting key points, standardizing management, and establishing long-term effects”, law enforcement forces are organized to fully promote special rectification actions such as road occupation, outdoor advertising, disorderly parking of non-motor vehicles, and civilized dog breeding, and sort out the list of problems , Pay close attention to the implementation of rectification, promote the efficiency of personnel allocation, make coordination and cooperation flexible, make inspections and assessments regular, and constantly improve the appearance of the city. At present, a total of 31 “psoriasis” places have been cleaned up, 10 private banners have been set up, more than 90 places have been rectified, and more than 90 places have been operated outside the door and hanged indiscriminately. Since then, 28 stray dogs have been captured.

Second, fasten the line of defense for law enforcement and accountability. Continue to deepen the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform, effectively solve the problem of “visible but not manageable”, and cooperate with public security, traffic police, fire protection, urban construction and other departments to increase “comprehensive inspection once” in construction sites and garbage classification , Catering fume, fireworks, gas and other areas of publicity and law enforcement efforts, with the force of thunder to crack down on unauthorized disposal of construction waste, straw burning, uncivilized dog breeding and other behaviors. At present, a total of 16 cases have been filed, of which 10 cases are handled by townships as the main body of law enforcement.

3. Set up the bottom line of service guarantee. Carry out activities to listen to people’s voices, find shortcomings, and deal with chaos, and try our best to solve the people’s livelihood problems that a group of people have strongly reported, such as noise disturbing people and road occupation affecting traffic. At the same time, the work efficiency and service level of administrative examination and approval have been improved, allowing people to “run at most once”, and field personnel use Qinwutong mobile phones to provide door-to-door services, including online applications for administrative licensing matters such as door signboards and activities occupying roads, which are fully optimized Improve the business environment. At present, a total of 5 various complaints and consultations have been accepted, 4 various letters and visits, with a response rate of 100%, and 2 administrative approvals have been processed online.