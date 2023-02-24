Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau continues to strengthen team building and build a strong team



In order to further promote the in-depth development of the comprehensive law enforcement team and promote urban management to a new level, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau adheres to the concept that strict management is love, restraint and incentive go hand in hand, focus on learning, strengthen skills, establish rules, and strictly manage , Emphasis on caring, accelerate the sprint “good start”, and create a team brand with Wutong characteristics.

One is to supplement the calcium of the spirit and prescribe a good prescription for refreshing the brain. Do a good job in the study and education of party history, use daily morning meetings, monthly meetings, etc. to carry out self-correction and self-examination, and form a good atmosphere in which we talk about party spirit in politics, work towards the same goal in business, and position ourselves in action. Focus on regular and dynamic daily ideological education work, improve the ideological education mechanism, conduct heart-to-heart talks in the form of symposiums, home visits, etc., convey care and greetings to team members in a timely manner, help team members solve problems, and actively guide positive growth. Put sincere care and strict management into practice. At present, 5 home visits have been carried out.

The second is to build a solid theoretical foundation and consolidate the business foundation. Benchmarking the auxiliary service reform and team building standards, and establishing a monthly and annual evaluation mechanism for auxiliary service. Strengthen learning and training, and achieve full coverage of training and education through the formulation of business operation manuals, one-on-one mentoring, special lectures, and queue training. Actively carry out business skills tests, and through in-depth inspections of basic knowledge and practical operations, we will really grasp and pay close attention to promoting the students to learn, understand, and practice; relying on the small classroom of “Technical Advancement in Rain” to carry out systematic pre-job training and bi-monthly rotation training “Monthly examination” and other modes are infiltrated into daily management, so as to achieve the combination of centralized training and training in normal times, make up for the shortcomings of skills, and consolidate the business foundation.

The third is to stick to the foundation of the system and tighten up the work style. Adhere to the principle of combining leniency with strictness, give full play to the functions of supervision and inspection, regularly supervise the work style and work effectiveness of auxiliary service members, strengthen the use of supervision and assessment results, clarify the rules of joint and several liabilities for scoring and deductions for points, and strictly implement Notify the accountability system, insist on standardizing managers, restricting people with systems, regulating people with systems, and promoting the construction of work style with the implementation of systems. At the same time, problem-oriented, regularly carry out internal hygiene inspections, focus on daily inspections on grooming, internal affairs, vehicle management, and law enforcement effects, and timely expose and correct relevant problems found in the inspections, reducing the number of problems from the source occur. At present, a total of 26 self-examination and self-correction problems have been reported, all of which have been rectified.