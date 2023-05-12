Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has made multi-directional efforts to promote the upgrading of dog management



In order to further standardize the lawful and civilized dog raising of residents in the jurisdiction, and create a living environment where humans and dogs coexist harmoniously, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau actively promotes the combination of “propaganda + law enforcement + service” to promote civilized dog raising Develop a new trend and comprehensively improve the level of refined management of dogs.

1. Propaganda and guidance, holding the “baton” of popularizing the law. Adhere to the principle of “clearing publicity, persuasion first, and service first”, and promote the 84 closed communities with dog-raising families in the main urban area to develop the “21-day good habit” of civilized dog raising. At the same time, with the help of the “Ai Tongxiang” APP, TV media and other platforms to promote civilized dog raising laws and regulations, increase publicity and frequency, realize online and offline synchronization, and further promote residents’ dog raising norms. Make full use of the advantages of “grid” management, go deep into key areas such as major and secondary arterial roads, residential areas, and village communities in the jurisdiction, persuade and regulate uncivilized dog-raising behaviors, explain civilized dog-raising knowledge and precautions, and aim at “carrying dogs” Uncivilized behaviors such as dogs not cleaning up excrement when going out, “walking the dog without leash”, etc., should be corrected and educated in time. Since the beginning of this year, a total of 3 square publicity activities have been carried out, more than 1,300 households have been publicized, more than 3,000 copies of publicity materials have been distributed, and 35 uncivilized dog-raising behaviors have been persuaded and corrected.

2. Precise law enforcement and the “killer trump card” of quasi-supervision. The key areas are divided into grids, and the “micro-grid” is used as the unit to fully realize the “full coverage and seamless” management of dogs in the key areas. Supervise dog management, increase the frequency of inspections, arrest stray dogs on the road and dogs that leave the house alone, and reduce various safety hazards caused by dogs. By organizing team members in each responsibility area to conduct “carpet-style” investigations, uncivilized behaviors such as dogs leaving the house without taking effective measures, walking dogs without leashes and other uncivilized behaviors will be investigated and dealt with, and the 24-hour complaint and reporting mechanism will be unblocked. The key areas of stray dogs in the city will be deployed and tracked, and the stray dogs will be caught in time, so that the management of dogs can be orderly, normalized and long-term. On the basis of normalized rectification, in view of the characteristics of dogs entering the estrus and moulting periods in summer, irritable, irritable and easy to attack people, special rectification of dogs is carried out, and dogs that roam in the streets, parks, squares, schools and other places and surrounding areas are carried out. The stray dogs contact the professional dog hunting team for centralized capture, effectively solving the problem of stray dogs hurting people and their impact on the city environment. Up to now, a total of more than 680 stray dogs have been captured, 512 “Civilized Dog Breeding Persuasion Sheets” have been issued, and 104 dog cases have been investigated and dealt with according to law.

3. High-quality service, fully enhance the “toolbox”. Starting in May, the “Jiaxing Dog Management” online system has been newly launched, enabling technology to empower smart dog raising, providing “one-stop service”, and providing dog owners with dog license processing, annual inspection processing, dog cancellation and pet dog Comprehensive services such as classrooms, owner search and dog hunting, scientific and standardized management of dogs, and practical and detailed measures for convenience. At the same time, a special person is in charge of the dog special line, and citizens are encouraged to actively report uncivilized dog-raising behaviors and jointly maintain a civilized dog-raising atmosphere. In addition, strengthen the linkage between departments to form a joint management force, actively connect with property, community, enterprise and other departments, and carry out special campaigns for civilized dog breeding from time to time, focusing on the phenomenon of dogs hurting people and dogs disturbing people, etc., to form a joint force to achieve ” Find problems, respond in time, and deal with them quickly”, comprehensively consolidate and expand the effectiveness of previous dog management and rectification. Since May, a total of 27 appointments have been assisted.