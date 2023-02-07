Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau helps waste sorting take multiple measures to create a green fashion



In order to further improve the waste classification work and guide the masses to develop green living habits, Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau continues to carry out waste classification law enforcement inspections, improve the level of waste classification management, and ensure new results in waste classification work.

1. Focus on publicity and work hard on the word “fine”. Implement waste sorting publicity work, organize team members to carry out all-round and multi-level domestic waste sorting publicity and popularization work in restaurants and shops, and spread awareness of waste sorting in the hearts of the people by distributing promotional materials, on-site popular science sorting knowledge, and bucket-side guidance , Effectively improve the awareness rate of garbage classification and the accuracy of delivery. At the same time, adopt the combination of “online + offline” mode, and expand the coverage of domestic waste classification publicity by irregularly pushing waste classification knowledge in the WeChat autonomous group, and create a good atmosphere for everyone to participate in waste classification. At present, more than 150 team members have been mobilized and more than 1,500 promotional materials have been distributed.

2. Special law enforcement, seeking a breakthrough in the word “accurate”. In accordance with the principle of “education first, rectification second, and punishment later”, team members are organized to carry out carpet law enforcement inspections on shops, restaurants, supermarkets and other places along the street, focusing on those who fail to set up waste classification collection containers in accordance with regulations and dispose of garbage in strict accordance with classification requirements and collection issues. At the same time, strengthen education and guidance for shops that found problems during the inspection, order them to rectify within a specified time limit, and punish those who fail to complete the rectification within the prescribed time limit in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. ,carefulness. At present, a total of more than 90 shops have been inspected, and 6 cases have been investigated and dealt with.

3. Long-term management, see the actual effect in the word “chang”. Further establish and improve the garbage classification law enforcement supervision mechanism, carry out “review” actions for units that have been ordered to rectify and punished in the early stage, conduct surprise inspections from time to time through a combination of daily inspections and random sampling inspections, and strictly refer to the relevant requirements of garbage classification. Stores with problems in the previous inspection will be re-supervised to prevent the classification of domestic waste from being a mere formality and ensure the implementation of domestic waste classification. At the same time, broaden the channels and scope for the masses to participate in waste sorting management, increase investment in law enforcement and inspections of the problems reported by the masses, truly achieve early detection and early stop, and gradually form a good environment for waste sorting, co-construction, governance and sharing. pattern.