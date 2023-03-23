Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau highlights the “three key points” to improve the level of sanitation and cleaning in spring



Recently, the number of citizens going out for outings has increased. In order to ensure that citizens have a clean, tidy and comfortable urban environment, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has paid close attention to three aspects: road cleaning, sanitary corners, and public toilet management, to further improve the overall cleaning quality of the urban area, and promote the national Civilized city creation work.

1. Highlight mechanical empowerment and keep roads clean. Deepen the “machine replacement” cleaning mode, with the help of sprinklers, washing and sweeping vehicles and other sanitation and cleaning vehicles to jointly carry out deep washing on the main and secondary arterial roads in the urban area, and high-pressure washing vehicles and small multi-functional sweeping vehicles to perform patrol cleaning on sidewalks and non-motorized driveways Cleaning, improving the efficiency of cleaning operations, and further improving the quality of cleaning. Actively responding to the “Blue Sky Defense War” action, uniformly deployed 6 fog cannon dust suppression vehicles, continuously optimized driving routes, and carried out dust suppression on key roads in the urban area and around the construction site to ensure seamless and full coverage of mechanized cleaning.

2. Highlight fineness and leanness, and keep an eye on the dead corners of hygiene. In response to the overgrown weeds in spring, sanitation workers are organized to use tools such as shovels and hoes to manually eradicate weeds in the areas between sidewalk slabs and cracks, back streets and alleys, and road side stones in each road section, and formulate detailed control measures Spray according to the herbal medicine spraying plan to ensure that weeds are removed without leaving dead ends. In addition, the “mechanical + manual” operation mode is adopted, and the sanitation workers remove and collect the fallen leaves, gravel, bricks, etc. from the green belts and tree holes, and carry out bagging of the fallen leaves in a unified manner or by washing and sweeping vehicles, small multi-functional Sweeping and rinsing by sweeping vehicles to ensure that the efficiency of cleaning blind areas such as green belts is improved.

3. Emphasize safety and security, and strengthen the management of public toilets. Carry out a comprehensive inspection of the facilities and equipment of 53 public toilets in the urban area, replace damaged and old facilities, inspect all wall tiles in public toilets, replace hollow tiles in a timely manner that may cause the risk of falling, and improve “be careful of slipping and falling”, etc. Safety signs, and try our best to eliminate all kinds of safety hazards. Take special cleaning measures on duty, clean the walls, floors, and various facilities in public toilets every day, focus on special cleaning of window sills, corners and other sanitary corners, and strictly implement the cleaning system of “one customer, one cleaning” to serve citizens Provide a clean and comfortable toilet environment.