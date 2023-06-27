Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau improves city appearance and order with high quality and helps civilization creation



Release date: 2023-06-26

In order to fully guarantee the cleanliness and cleanliness of the city environment and standardize the urban order, the Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has deployed multiple measures to strengthen measures, do a good job in environmental sanitation and serve the people, and further create a clean, beautiful, harmonious and orderly urban environment.

1. The new landscape of civilized parking makes citizens travel more comfortable. Focusing on the elevated road and Zhongxin Road in Gaoqiao Town, Fuxing Road and Wenhua Road in the urban area, vigorously carry out the investigation and punishment of illegally parked vehicles on sidewalks, strictly implement high-frequency and high-density inspections, strengthen the investigation and persuasion of illegal parking, and effectively play Warning and deterrent effect. For illegally parked vehicles, guide citizens to park their vehicles in designated locations, and educate car owners to change bad traffic habits such as illegal parking and “scrolling”. After repeated persuasion, vehicles that still do not leave the vehicle and vehicles that have not responded for a long time are dealt with in strict accordance with the law. Up to now, a total of more than 160 vehicles have been educated and persuaded to leave, and 330 violations have been punished.

2. Build a new line of defense at the source and strictly control the import of muck. Continue to strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty mechanism, implement road inspections, spot checks, and regional inspections, etc., and increase the control of muck engineering vehicles. “All-round” supervision of the behavior of stealing and dumping muck within the jurisdiction. Sorting out the transportation time and passing road sections, increasing the rectification of night-time engineering muck trucks, and strictly guarding the “South Gate” of Tongcheng. Adhere to the inspection of every vehicle and strict inspection of every vehicle, and strictly control the occurrence of illegal dumping of construction waste. For illegal activities such as not having a construction waste disposal certificate, the validity period of the construction waste disposal certificate has expired, and the vehicle is not tightly sealed, one case will be discovered, one point will be deducted, one case will be educated, and one case will be investigated. Up to now, a total of more than 50 muck transport vehicles have been inspected, and 14 related problems have been found, all of which have been rectified.

3. Stimulate the new vitality of the city appearance and improve the cleanliness of the city. In terms of city appearance and order management, each responsibility area adheres to the principle of “combining dredging and congestion, focusing on dredging”, and conducts major roads and key sections such as Century Avenue, Qingfeng Road, Fuxing Road, Wenhua Road, Jiaochang Road, and the high-speed rail station. Intensify the inspection and control of surrounding areas, commercial plazas, and the surrounding city appearance of large supermarkets. Actively urge merchants to strengthen the implementation of the “door responsibility system”, and promptly persuade them to leave once they are found to violate regulations such as occupying roads, crossing the door, parking indiscriminately, and distributing leaflets indiscriminately. Up to now, there have been more than 60 cases of standardizing the operation and operation of Yuemen, more than 30 cases of educating and persuading mobile vendors, and cleaning up 18 places of random piles.

