Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau mentions “beautiful” city appearance and environment in three points



In order to further improve the city appearance and environment of the area under its jurisdiction, and create a civilized, harmonious, safe and orderly atmosphere, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau integrated forces to play a “combined punch” to carry out city appearance improvement actions and improve the level of urban refined management.

1. Take a two-pronged approach to strengthen publicity and guidance. In order to comprehensively strengthen the management of city appearance order, adhere to the principle of “publicity and education + civilized law enforcement”, and actively carry out publicity activities. On the one hand, organize team members to actively visit the merchants along the street, carry out “offline home-based” publicity, and urge the merchants to consciously maintain the order of the city within the scope of their duties by distributing promotional materials and providing guidance services to ensure civilized production and standardization. To create a good atmosphere of co-management and co-governance. On the other hand, online “coverage” publicity is carried out through WeChat autonomous groups to push relevant laws and regulations on urban management, etc., with a two-pronged approach to expand the publicity area and lay a solid public opinion foundation for law enforcement management. At present, more than 1,300 copies of publicity materials have been distributed.

Second, the linkage of three services improves the appearance of the city. Relying on the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform, jointly establish a “three-service linkage” mechanism with the public security and traffic police departments, with city appearance management as the key goal, and multi-department linkages to deal with chaos in the city, such as hanging, drying, posting and pasting. , Departments work together and make fists to effectively improve various uncivilized behaviors in urban governance, forming a good situation of harmonious law enforcement and joint management. At the same time, we will conduct surveys in advance, give full play to the advantages of “three-service linkage”, increase the control over the parking order of vehicles along the roads and in residential quarters, strictly investigate and correct all kinds of disorderly parking and parking behaviors, and control the problem of “disordered parking” to achieve ” Parking in place, clearing roads to control chaos, and using roads in an orderly manner.” At present, there are 95 cases of persuading uncivilized parking behaviors.

3. Careful deployment and fine city appearance management. Carry out special inspections for problems such as cross-door operation, random piles, etc., and implement daily time-sharing management in the morning, middle and evening, and use the combination of “determined people and fixed posts + mobile inspections” to increase the frequency of city appearance inspections and continue to drive work effectiveness. At the same time, actively promote the grid-based management mechanism, start from the “detailed” point, strengthen the guarantee of city appearance in densely populated areas such as schools, farmers’ markets, back streets and alleys, ensure “all-weather, all-round” real-time control, and realize city appearance management Full coverage, no dead ends. At present, more than 80 Yuemen operations have been regulated, and more than 20 mobile vendors have been persuaded to leave.