Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau pressed the “start button” of nursing education to improve the surrounding environment of the campus



In order to maintain the order of the city appearance and environment around the school and create a harmonious and orderly learning atmosphere, Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau focused on the primary and secondary schools and kindergartens in the jurisdiction, pressed the “start button” of summer nursing education, and solidly carried out a special improvement of the city appearance and environment order around the campus Take action to “escort” the start of the school season with all your strength.

1. Take “declaration” first to improve efficiency. In order to ensure the smooth implementation of the special improvement campaign for the surrounding environment of the campus, taking the opportunity of helping the implementation of the “door responsibility system”, around primary and secondary schools and kindergartens within the jurisdiction as the key publicity area, through the “door responsibility system” home publicity, issued proposals , Signing a letter of commitment, etc., strengthen the publicity and education of the “door responsibility system” for merchants around the campus, require civilized management, strictly prohibit making noise, distributing leaflets and other behaviors, continuously improve the awareness of law-abiding by shop owners, and consciously achieve standardized operations. Up to now, a total of 160 merchants around the campus have been visited, and more than 180 promotional materials have been distributed.

Second, set the post with “responsibility” and escort it. Aiming at the rush hour for morning, middle and evening students going to and from school, a nursing post is set up to participate in the nursing guarantee work. Through the form of “determining people, positions, and responsibilities”, a combination of staggered inspections and peak peak guards is adopted to increase the investigation and punishment of mobile vendors around the campus, operating outside the door, and distributing small advertisements to students and parents. Regulate uncivilized behavior. At the same time, special personnel will be sent to guide the pick-up parents at the school gate to arrange the non-motorized vehicles that are parked indiscriminately, standardize the parking order of vehicles, and ensure the smooth flow of roads. Since the beginning of this month, a total of 35 mobile vendors have been persuaded to leave, 43 small advertisements have been rectified and distributed, and 124 illegally parked vehicles around the campus have been rectified to ensure that the environment around the campus is in good order.

3. Focus on “specialization” and implement long-term effects. In order to ensure long-term management is in place, establish an information exchange mechanism with relevant schools, focus on various problems around the school, conduct detailed investigations, and form a problem ledger. According to the investigation situation, we will cooperate with multiple departments to carry out special rectification actions for prominent problems such as surrounding road occupation, “psoriasis”, random stacking, and illegal parking. At the same time, relying on the “city-ring linkage” mechanism, in view of the actual situation of heavy traffic and increased garbage volume during school and school hours, once garbage is randomly piled up, immediately contact the sanitation department to clean it up to ensure that the garbage stays on the ground for no more than 30 minutes. Up to now, a total of 10 special rectification actions around the campus have been carried out, and more than 30 environmental sanitation problems have been dealt with.