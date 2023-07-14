Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Action to Promote Civilized Dog Breeding

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has achieved success in promoting civilized dog breeding in the city, taking the work to a new level. This initiative aims to standardize the management of dogs within the jurisdiction and guide citizens to raise dogs in a civilized manner according to the law, thereby creating a safe, harmonious, clean, and orderly city environment.

To ensure the efficient implementation of this campaign, the bureau adopted various strategies. Firstly, they focused on raising awareness through a combination of online and offline efforts. The bureau distributed a “civilized dog raising” law popularization manual to the public using the “eight advances” method of dog publicity. They also emphasized the importance of regular rabies vaccinations, applying for a dog license, and using a dog leash during walks. In addition, instructions for civilized dog raising were posted on bulletin boards, corridors, and elevators in residential communities, encouraging citizens to become law-abiding and responsible dog breeders. So far, about 160 promotional materials have been distributed.

Secondly, the bureau implemented strict enforcement measures to curb uncivilized dog breeding practices. They established and improved inspection mechanisms to ensure compliance with regulations. Regular inspections and controls were carried out during peak hours in designated areas, such as streets, community green spaces, and squares. Through correction and persuasion education, law enforcement officers dealt with individuals who did not cooperate or refused to rectify their behavior after repeated warnings. A total of 34 cases have been filed, and 51 instances of persuading uncivilized dog breeding have been recorded.

Lastly, the bureau focused on enhancing service quality and completing the final stage of the initiative. They improved the dog supervision, complaint, and reporting mechanisms, encouraging public participation in dog management. By analyzing incidents reported by citizens, they identified frequent areas where stray dogs gather and collaborated with a third-party professional dog management team to capture and transfer these dogs to shelters for centralized management. This initiative aims to alleviate concerns and improve public satisfaction. Additionally, the bureau implemented measures to improve the convenience of dog certificate processing and annual inspections. Through the “Zheli Office” platform, they have processed 54 annual examinations of dog certificates and completed 6 cases.

With these comprehensive efforts, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has successfully elevated the work of civilized dog breeding to a new level. The bureau’s commitment to standardizing dog management and promoting responsible pet ownership has resulted in a safer and more harmonious city environment.