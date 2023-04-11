Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau uses the word “strict” to control construction waste



In order to standardize the order of construction waste transportation within the jurisdiction and further improve the level of construction waste management, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau strictly enforced the law to help “create a city” and start a tough battle for comprehensive management of construction waste.

The first is to strictly investigate, implement supervision and strengthen inspections. Carry out a comprehensive investigation of the construction waste dumping and dumping in the jurisdiction, sort out the risk points of construction waste dumping, and establish a work ledger, especially the road sections with more engineering vehicles. Strictly investigate violations such as irregular loading of construction waste transport vehicles on important roads such as the Salt Lake Highway and key construction sites, and carrying mud on the road, and severely crack down on the phenomenon of unqualified vehicles pulling and dumping. At the same time, strengthen supervision measures, visit construction sites on a regular basis, familiarize yourself with the characteristics of the construction phase of the construction site, and combine the clues reported by the masses, adopt a 24-hour uninterrupted inspection method, use the supervision equipment in the jurisdiction to achieve full-time and all-round supervision, and further improve illegal activities. Discovery, traceability and disposition rates.

The second is to be strict and implement law enforcement and standard rectification. Strictly control the key links of “risk points and road transportation” to carry out special rectification actions. Once irregular loading, stole construction waste, vehicles not driving according to the prescribed route, etc. are found, they will immediately go forward to check and take photos to collect evidence, and at the same time impound the vehicle to the squadron The investigation was carried out, and after communication and document approval, the source of the vehicle was confirmed and relevant units were contacted, and penalties were imposed according to the severity of the circumstances. At the same time, we adopt a serious attitude of “zero tolerance” to criticize and educate offenders, raise awareness of relevant laws and regulations, and ensure that the recurrence of various construction waste chaos is reduced. Up to now, more than 60 people have been dispatched to check more than 90 vehicles.

The third is to strictly manage and implement joint management and control actions. Relying on the construction waste approval platform, through data submission and layer-by-layer review and confirmation, manage construction waste with a rigorous attitude. At the same time, maintain close contact with villages, garbage stations and other soil dumping units, coordinate management and collect comprehensive information, and form a long-term “control network” “, to ensure that no construction waste is missed or added at will, so that the measurement and inspection and subsequent settlement problems are not wrong. Implement joint actions to play a joint role, cooperate with traffic police and other departments, carry out safety inspections on construction sites and civilized publicity activities, publicize construction waste regulations to construction waste project leaders, require strict compliance with rules and regulations, and conduct safety compliance for construction vehicles Check to ensure that the car body is clean and the vehicle certificates are complete, and the construction waste is treated from the source. Up to now, 8 construction sites have been inspected and more than 50 promotional materials have been distributed.