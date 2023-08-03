Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s Efforts in Promoting Safe Construction and Ensuring Social Harmony

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is taking further steps to promote the “three tasks” in order to support the construction of safety in Tongxiang, China. The bureau believes that without ensuring safety, the development of the city cannot progress. Therefore, they are implementing measures to increase public awareness, rectify problems, and enforce regulations to create a safe environment for all residents.

The first task involves promoting safety awareness among the public. To achieve this, the bureau has organized various activities such as face-to-face explanations and distributing promotional materials. They aim to reach every household with safety construction information. Additionally, the bureau is coordinating with different resources such as public service advertisements, LED display screens, and safety posters to extend the reach of their publicity efforts. Through WeChat groups, they are also disseminating knowledge about safe construction, encouraging merchants to share this information with their networks. This comprehensive approach aims to increase social awareness and participation in safe construction, fostering an atmosphere of shared responsibility and collaboration. So far, the bureau has conducted three safety construction campaigns and distributed 65 publicity materials.

The second task focuses on problem rectification and reform. The bureau is collaborating with multiple departments to conduct special law enforcement inspections. They are specifically targeting businesses involved in bottled gas and construction waste transportation, as well as construction sites. Their main objective is to identify and rectify any potential safety hazards. By actively seeking out problems and facilitating their resolution, the bureau aims to eliminate hidden dangers and promote a safer environment. Additionally, they are addressing the issue of stray dogs in certain areas, increasing inspections and capturing problem dogs in order to prevent attacks on residents. To date, the bureau has performed four joint inspections related to gas safety, inspected seven construction sites, and arrested seven stray dogs.

The third task focuses on effective regulatory governance. The bureau closely reviews each identified problem, ensures proper implementation of rectification measures, and monitors progress to ensure compliance. They utilize the “civil air defense + technical defense” model and leverage the joint logistics linkage digital intelligence center platform to conduct dynamic supervision and identify hidden risks. Through frequent road inspections, they aim to detect and prevent potential safety issues at an early stage. Additionally, building on previous experiences and lessons, the bureau continues to enhance grassroots social governance. They have established initiatives such as a “lawyer’s studio in the team” and a “conflict and dispute mediation room” to facilitate the resolution of social conflicts and disputes. Furthermore, they have implemented a system where responsible personnel promptly handle complaints from letters and visits.

The Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s commitment to promoting safety in Tongxiang is evident through their implementation of the “three tasks”. By engaging the public, rectifying problems, and enforcing regulations, they aim to create a safe and secure environment for all residents.

