Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “three-step” comprehensively carry out the work of catering oil fume pollution control



In order to consolidate the effectiveness of oil fume pollution control in the catering industry and improve the city’s refined management level, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has focused on tackling key problems and fighting on wall charts, and “three-step” comprehensively carried out a special rectification operation on catering oil fume.

One is to strengthen publicity and create an atmosphere of public opinion. Through various methods such as home-based publicity by law enforcement officers, the laws and regulations related to catering oil fume are explained to shops along the street, and catering merchants are guided to take the initiative to improve the purification of oil fume. At the same time, conduct a “pull-net” investigation of restaurants in the jurisdiction, establish new ledgers for newly opened stores, and gradually improve the “one account, one file” system to ensure that the daily supervision of catering units in the jurisdiction is fully covered, and effectively improve supervision. Enthusiasm for catering oil fume control. Up to now, more than 147 merchants have been visited and promoted.

The second is to comprehensively investigate and find out the bottom line, highlighting the key points of rectification. Focusing on the rectification of catering oil fume, supplemented by household publicity, a comprehensive investigation is conducted on the number, scale, distribution and treatment of oil fume of catering enterprises along the street. Make every effort to issue a rectification notice within a time limit for problems such as the failure of the oil fume purification facilities to be used in accordance with regulations, failure to clean them in time, and direct discharge of oil fume, and follow up and supervise the handling, so as to know what to expect. Focus on checking the cleaning and maintenance of cooking oil fume purification facilities, require oil fume purification to be cleaned on time, and make on-site records and take photos for certificates, and urge follow-up to consciously implement rectification. Up to now, a total of more than 27 companies have been jointly inspected, and 6 problems have been supervised and rectified.

The third is to clarify the standards of remediation and achieve the goals of remediation. Adhere to the principle of “standardize and guide a group, clean up and ban a group, and strictly rectify a group”, continue to increase the investigation of catering merchants in accordance with the grid division of labor, conduct artificial oil fume inspections at the wrong time, and irregularly punish illegal catering merchants Carry out the work of “looking back” and focus on checking whether the oil fume purification device is up to standard; whether the oil fume purification device is operating normally; whether the oil fume purification device is cleaned regularly. At the same time, catering merchants who have not installed, disassembled without authorization, or deactivated oil fume purification facilities are ordered to make rectification within a time limit. For catering stores that have not rectified or do not cooperate with the installation and use of oil fume purifiers within the time limit, the means of “notification + punishment” shall be adopted to investigate and deal with, so as to ensure that the work of catering oil fume pollution control is effective. Up to now, a total of 3 joint law enforcement inspections have been carried out.