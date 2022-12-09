Tongxiang Traffic Law Enforcement Team launched the “Constitution Publicity Week” activity



This year is the promulgation and implementation of the current constitution of our countryFor the 40th anniversary, this week is the fifth “Constitution Propaganda Week”. The Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Team of Transportation actively carried out the “Constitution and Zhejiang” around the theme of “studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promoting the full implementation of the Constitution”. Themed publicity week activities.

From December 5th to December 8th, the six teams of the Tongxiang Traffic Law Enforcement Team dispatched a total of 108 person-times to the driving school, freight company, logistics company, freight terminal and other places to report to the person in charge of the driving school, coaches, students, and the person in charge of the company. A total of 236 copies of materials such as the Constitution Publicity Month learning materials, the “Traffic Safety Transportation Operation Proposal”, and the comprehensive traffic law enforcement leaflet were distributed. At the same time, the window is used as a publicity position to publicize the constitution, transportation and other relevant laws and regulations to the parties who come to accept punishment, so that the masses can fully feel the spirit of the rule of law in a strong learning atmosphere, further enhance the public’s awareness of the rule of law, and standardize transportation operations. .

In addition to offline publicity, the law enforcement team also passedConduct constitutional publicity through various means such as LED, work groups, and online viewing of live broadcasts, increase the publicity of the Constitution and transportation-related laws and regulations to the staff of the unit, and create a good atmosphere for constitutional publicity, law-abiding, and law-abiding usage.