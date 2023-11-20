Tongxue bus will cover 8 districts next spring

Beijing’s Public Transportation Expanding to 8 Districts with New Upgrade

At a recent on-site observation meeting at Tsinghua University, the second-generation Tongxue bus was unveiled with upgraded features and expanded functionality. The new Tongxue bus, developed by Beiqi Foton, covers large, medium, and small sizes to adapt to various traffic conditions, with three lengths of 12 meters, 8.5 meters, and 6 meters.

Notable improvements include the addition of parking signs, rear safety doors, wider rearview mirrors, and increased storage space for schoolbags under the seats. These upgrades aim to enhance safety, convenience, and efficiency for students. Furthermore, the bus aims to lower the number of student-transporting buses by 12%, improve traffic congestion, and create a more orderly environment around schools.

In addition, the Tongxue bus is becoming more than just a means of transportation. It has transformed into a mobile “micro-classroom” for students, with audio materials on safety education, civilized etiquette, current political news, life encyclopedia, traditional culture, and more. The goal is to create a pleasant and educational environment for children during their commute to school.

Following positive feedback from parents and students, the Tongxue bus system is set to further expand its pilot scope to include Dongcheng, Shijingshan, Tongzhou, and Daxing districts next spring. The new buses are expected to roll out in the fall semester and be promoted citywide by September. The new model has already received interest from over 700 students at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Yucai School, demonstrating a growing demand for this innovative transportation service.