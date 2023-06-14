Toni Kroos comments on Jude Bellingham and Karim Benzema

InterviewToni Kroos comments on Karim Benzema’s departure from Real Madrid in his podcast “Einfach mal Luppen”, also talks about the way the Frenchman left and the move to Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old midfield strategist also comments on new signing Jude Bellingham and teases Eden Hazard, who has “virtually let his career with the royals rest”.

Toni Kroos: Jude Bellingham “a top player”

TONI KROOS about…

…Jude Bellingham, coming from Borussia Dortmund: “He’s very, very far, a top player that a lot of teams wanted because of the composition, quality and age. I usually have a lot of trust in our decision-makers. If Real Madrid do that much, hopefully that will be a very good transfer for us.”

…his opinion on Bellingham: “I haven’t seen an incredible number of Dortmund games this season. That’s why I can’t make a final judgement. I’ve seen excerpts, seen Dortmund mainly in the Champions League. Most of the time he played very, very well. And if he does that here too, that’s a good transfer. If not, then not.”

…the 103 million euros as a fixed transfer fee for Bellingham: “We also had someone who came for a lot of money and basically let his career rest (meaning Eden Hazard; ed.). There was also a lot of money and I think everyone would say afterwards: That wasn’t such a good transfer. But let’s start from the positive. If that should be fixed now, then a warm welcome to Madrid.”

“It was a great pleasure to play with Benzema”

…Karim Benzema, who left Real for Saudi Arabia: “You can do it or not, it’s everyone’s decision. There are also circumstances that contribute to a decision. You’re not in there. Honor where credit is due. I think he came to Real when he was 20, 21. What he brought to the club, what important goals he scored – last year was just the icing on the cake. There were few strikers in the last 15 years who could handle the ball like that, who didn’t just score goals. It was definitely a great pleasure to play with him. This is not a question. Watching a player like that for so many years was a pleasure.”

…the confirmation of Benzema’s departure six and a half hours before the last game of the season: “I would have thought that he was basically pursuing the idea of ​​ending his career in Madrid. I can understand that it went so quickly and was communicated. I think it was important for him to say goodbye to the Bernabéu. It was generally noticed that it was short-term. Otherwise one or the other thing would have been organized more, prepared for him. It was a fitting farewell given the short time. More would have been possible with more preparation time.”

Toni Kroos: “Many were only informed with the message”

…the Benzema farewell process: “I think that relatively few knew about it and there were many who were really only informed with this official communication from the club. There was no speech now or anything else. Personally, I didn’t even talk to him about the subject because at the end of the day it’s his decision. If he wants to say something to anyone, he will. And if not, then not. It was official at some point in the morning and then you had the chance to say goodbye for the game.”

…the departure of Marco Asensio: “He’s not far behind in terms of playing time and goal quota – again this season. You often get the impression that he has worked really well as a joker here and there, or sometimes even better.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50