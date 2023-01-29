Home News Tonight the Colombian National Team will face the United States
by admin
The Colombian Men’s Senior Team will face the United States in the first international friendly of 2023.

The team led by Néstor Lorenzo trained at the Health Dignity Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy and where the game will be played today Saturday. Prior to practice, the Argentine strategist spoke to the media that were present at the stadium.

Colombia vs. USA

Day: January 28, 2023

Time: 4:30 pm (local time) – 7:30 pm (Colombia time)

Estadio: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, Ca.

Television: Gol Caracol

The organizing committee of the friendly between the Colombian Men’s Senior Team and its counterpart from the United States, announced the referee’s appointment for the match that will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Central Referee: Said Martinez, Honduras.

Assistant Referee 1: Walter López, Honduras.

Assistant Referee 2: Roney Salinas, Honduras.

Fourth Official:Filiberto Martínez, El Salvador.

