Tonight the gradual restoration of gas service in the southwest of the country would begin

The Transportadora de Gas Internacional TGI SA ESP announced that, within a period of 12 hours, the domestic gas service will begin to be restored to homes in the southwestern part of the country, after the contingency that occurred in the Mariquita-Cali gas pipeline. This situation has affected six departments: Caldas, Tolima, Risaralda, Quindío, Valle del Cauca and Cauca.

The restoration of the service will be gradual and it is estimated that, in 24 hours, the supply for the commercial sector will be normalized, while the industrial sector could recover the service within a period of up to 48 hours.

The gas transportation infrastructure supports important areas of the country, including the Coffee Region and the Southwest, which is why the shortage of natural gas has generated a crisis in the region. Faced with this situation, a Unified Command Post (PMU) was installed in the department of Caldas, in which the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, participates, according to what Governor Luis Carlos Velásquez reported through his Twitter account, where The actions to be followed to resolve this crisis due to the absence of natural gas are being addressed.

Meanwhile, the Caldas Governor’s Office also ruled on the matter, indicating that the gas service could be gradually restored as of tonight, taking into account the pressure in the tube.