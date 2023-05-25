Home » Tonight the gradual restoration of gas service in the southwest of the country would begin
News

Tonight the gradual restoration of gas service in the southwest of the country would begin

by admin
Tonight the gradual restoration of gas service in the southwest of the country would begin

In 12 hours, gas service would be restored to homes in the southwest of the country. In 24 hours to the commercial sector and up to 48 hours to the industrial sector in the 6 departments affected by the contingency in Cerro Bravo.

The Transportadora de Gas Internacional TGI SA ESP announced that, within a period of 12 hours, the domestic gas service will begin to be restored to homes in the southwestern part of the country, after the contingency that occurred in the Mariquita-Cali gas pipeline. This situation has affected six departments: Caldas, Tolima, Risaralda, Quindío, Valle del Cauca and Cauca.

The restoration of the service will be gradual and it is estimated that, in 24 hours, the supply for the commercial sector will be normalized, while the industrial sector could recover the service within a period of up to 48 hours.

The gas transportation infrastructure supports important areas of the country, including the Coffee Region and the Southwest, which is why the shortage of natural gas has generated a crisis in the region. Faced with this situation, a Unified Command Post (PMU) was installed in the department of Caldas, in which the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, participates, according to what Governor Luis Carlos Velásquez reported through his Twitter account, where The actions to be followed to resolve this crisis due to the absence of natural gas are being addressed.

Meanwhile, the Caldas Governor’s Office also ruled on the matter, indicating that the gas service could be gradually restored as of tonight, taking into account the pressure in the tube.

See also  Mario Pasino: "retirement home in the Year Zero, accounts in place and adequate fees”

You may also like

ISD executive director requests transparency in the process...

Riot in Cali: ten prisoners escaped from the...

Zhao Bentang, Chinese Ambassador to Portugal, visited the...

DeSantis vs. Trump – A dirty duel for...

Moreno’s cousin’s party backs Álvaro Noboa for the...

Silvestre Dangond boasted the graduation of Luis José,...

The term “Emmentaler” cannot be protected as a...

Andrea Bucaram and Verónica Saltos, confronted by a...

They take measures against threats in Buenaventura

Liu Weihua: Improving the quality of sewage treatment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy