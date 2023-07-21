Tony Bennett, partner of Frank Sinatra, has died at the age of 96.

Tony Bennett, considered one of the last great crooners of the mid-20th century and named by his partner Frank Sinatra as “the greatest popular singer in the world“, died in his native New York at the age of 96. The news was confirmed this Friday By Sylvia Weiner, Bennett’s publicist. Sinatra died in 1998 victim of an acute myocardial infarction.

This news comes exactly one year after he announced his professional retirement, that is, he remained active until he was 95 years old. His last public appearance was made in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, New York, together with Lady Gaga, with whom he also recorded ‘Love for Sale’.

No details were shared about the exact cause of death or the moment, but it should be remembered that in 2016 it was learned, through his wife Susan Bennett, that eThe singer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

His work was recognized throughout his life on several occasions. He was nominated 36 times for Grammy Awards and won 18. He was also recognized with the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 and won two Emmy Awards.

Bennett was active in music for eight decades, for which he is world renowned. Mainly the simplicity and warm interpretations of him stand out.

Among his greatest hits is ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ (1962).

