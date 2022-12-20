Home News Too cold, the Vedelago sampling center closes
News

by admin
From Thursday 22 December it will be temporarily withdrawal activity suspended in the district office of Vedelago.

The communication comes from Usl 2 and from the Municipality.

The cause of the suspension is due to a failure of the heating system which, with the low outside temperatures of the last few days, is unable to maintain an adequate temperature in the sampling rooms.

Restoration work will already begin Wednesday 21 December and should be completed by the end of the year: la reopening is scheduled for the morning of Tuesday 3 January.

For the closing period, the Usl will enhance the withdrawal point of Castelfranco so as not to have queues at the counters and when making withdrawals.

Patients who have already made the reservation they will be contacted by the Local Health Authority staff to reschedule the appointment.

