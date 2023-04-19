too dangerous!The car hit the bumper of the kite line and was directly cut through to expose the iron sheet: the car was damaged by 2,000 yuan–fast technology–technology changes the future

too dangerous!The car hit the bumper of the kite line and was directly cut through to expose the iron sheet: the car damage was 2,000 yuan

The weather has been good recently, and everyone has started to go out for outings. Camping and kiting are very popular, but it should be noted that these activities have some hidden risks.

Recently, a car in Hunan collided with a kite string while driving, and the woman who drove the car got out of the car and checked, and she was not well:The front bumper was cut through by kite money, exposing the iron sheet.

The owner of the car did not expect the kite string to be so powerful, and at the same time felt a wave of fear. If a motorcycle or electric car hit it, the consequences would be disastrous.

In the end, because the kite-flying person could not be found, the car owner chose to take the insurance and lost about 2,000 yuan.

In fact, the incidents of kite strings hurting people have happened from time to time in recent years, most of which are caused by irregular kite flying.

Professionals said that although the kite string looks thin and soft, once the kite is flying, the kite string has enough strength to support and tighten. At this time, the kite string is as sharp as a knife. In addition, most of the current kite strings are made of Mainly white, gray, and translucent, almost invisible under light, more like an invisible knife.

Firefighters have tested it before, and the straightened kite string can easily cut fruit, meat, etc.

Remind everyone to be careful when flying a kite to avoid hurting people. The following precautions should be kept in mind:

1. When flying a kite, try to choose an open space with few people and avoid buildings and trees. It is absolutely not allowed to fly kites in places with high-voltage lines and on both sides of roads and railways.

2. For the convenience and better control of the kite, if conditions permit, try to wear gloves to avoid cutting your fingers by the kite string.

3. Because the kite string has destructive power only in a tight state, once an uncontrollable state occurs, it is necessary to cut the kite string in time and take the string away to prevent accidental injury to pedestrians.

4. For children to fly kites, it is best to choose small kites and use cotton kite strings.

5. Once the body touches the kite line, quickly avoid in the opposite direction, and try to avoid the face, neck and fingers touching the kite line to avoid injury.

6. The doctor reminds that after being cut by the kite string, if there is bleeding, you should put gauze or clean cotton cloth on it as soon as possible. If the situation is serious, you should seek medical attention immediately.