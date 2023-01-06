The worrying data on the avoidability of most accidents in the mountains and the lack of knowledge of the specific insurance coverage spur the CAI of Belluno to re-propose an ad hoc safety course for the days of 15 and 21 January, in collaboration with the Alpine Rescue of Belluno. Precisely from the data provided by the latter (www. cnsas. veneto. it/il-sasv/dati-2021), it emerges that throughout 2021 1156 people were rescued in the mountains, including 583 injured, 2 missing and 63 deceased. The latter were 28% more than the previous year. If one observes the trend of the interventions, one notices that over the last 5 years the situation has not improved at all.

In 2015, 958 people were rescued. 92% of those who were rescued were not insured or registered with the CAI. Most of these are accidents that can be prevented with a correct preliminary assessment of the mountain conditions in the planning phase, or that could have had a different outcome. Considering the flows of visitors to the winter mountains, the issue of safety is a priority. It is to deal with this situation that the Cai section of Belluno organizes for the third consecutive year, in collaboration with the Belluno Alpine Rescue station, a one-day course that intends to offer visitors to the snowy mountains the opportunity to deepen or learn the notions of avalanche danger prevention and related self-rescue techniques: fundamentals of nivology, stratigraphic analysis. Particular attention to the use of transceiver, shovel and probe for research, localization and unearthing of the victim overwhelmed by an avalanche. Ample space for practical activity in a snowy environment, which will end with the organization of a self-rescue simulation by the students themselves.

The 5-hour course will be held on Sunday 15 and Saturday 21 January. You can choose one of the two dates, subject to availability. It is also open to non-CAI members, against a small contribution for the daily insurance, registration is compulsory and must be done at least three days before the start of the course. Info: www.caibelluno.it it or [email protected] it.F. R.